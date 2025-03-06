‘Trying to Destroy Their Relationship’: Barack and Michelle Obama Go Separate Ways, Raising Eyebrows Following Beach Escape In Hawaii

Despite Michelle and Barack Obama’s recent Hawaiian getaway, recent reports have once again pointed out another incident where the two were not together.

The two have continued to spend time apart after being spotted together two weeks ago, and more people are noticing. Just this Wednesday, March 5, Barack—who is an NBA fan—sat courtside alone to watch the Los Angeles Clippers defeat the Detroit Pistons in the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Barack and Michelle Obama spark more divorce chatter after they spend increasing time apart (Photos: @michelleobama/Instagram ; Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

While Michelle was not by Barack’s side, he was not completely alone. The former president was seated between L.A. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie Snyder.

Fans commented on 2cool2bl0g’s Instagram video of Barack at the game on March 6.

“They’re definitely having problems. She wasn’t with him at the inauguration nor at the funeral…something is up,” wrote one person in the comments of TMZ’s Facebook post of the report.

Coming to Michelle and Barack’s defense, one person said, “So he can’t go out without his wife ever?” while another bluntly stated, “So what??? They are entitled to go to different events without each other…stop reaching and trying to destroy their relationship!!!”

A few joked about Michelle’s whereabouts writing, “She was probably at home counting all the money yall losers will never have now go find something else to talk about.”

Another said, “Michelle done with the politicking and establishment, she ain’t been outside since.”

The day before, Barack was photographed getting dinner with his and Michelle’s daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha Obama, 23.

Michelle, on the other hand, has plans in Austin with her brother, Craig Robinson. The siblings will have their own featured session, speaking at this year’s SXSW Conference, taking place March 7-25 in Austin, Texas.

In a release, the SXSW president and chief programming officer, Hugh Forrest, said, “Michelle Obama has long been an inspiration to us at SXSW and to millions of people around the world. Her belief that we lift each other up by sharing our stories with one another is a core part of the SXSW experience and a key catalyst in helping creative people achieve their goals.”

But with the Obamas not having been in each other’s presence for some select public appearances as of late, it has people continuing to raise questions. Back in January, when Michelle was not in attendance at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral nor at Donald Trump’s inauguration, reports speculating about her whereabouts surfaced — especially because her husband was in attendance at both events.

For Carter’s service, her team said she was taking “extended holiday vacation.”

Michelle’s back-to-back absences from state affairs caused people to speculate that she and the 44th president were headed for divorce. They’ve been married for 32 years and have only two daughters.

While the couple has not addressed the headlines, they were captured by a TikTok user kayaking in Hawaii on Feb. 25. The video gave their worrisome fans some hope that the two may not actually be going their separate ways.

Before that, Barack made a sweet birthday post to Michelle in January, calling her “the love of [his ] life.” The two also exchanged Valentine’s Day posts last month.