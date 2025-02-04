‘It’ll Never Happen’: Barack and Michelle Obama Issue Daughters Sasha and Malia a Strict Warning About Their Futures

Former first lady Michelle Obama, 61, has no desire to see her daughters, Malia and Natasha “Sasha” Obama, follow in the footsteps of their father, Barack Obama, 63.

The former President shared his wife’s thoughts on their children possibly entering politics during a fundraiser for then-President Joe Biden in June 2024. His comments resurfaced online this week due to reports from Inquisitr and other outlets.

At the Los Angeles event, Barack was asked about Malia and Sasha running for public office. The 44th president of the United States made it clear Michelle has already warned against that happening.

“That is a question I do not need to answer because Michelle drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics,” Barack told the fundraiser attendees, per ABC News. “It will never happen.”

Regardless of what lane of opportunity the girls venture into, many, including their parents will be proud. Biden reportedly praised the Obama daughters calling them, “powerful young women,” who are said to be close friends with some of Biden’s grandchildren.

Many around the world have watched the girls grow up as young women since Barack’s first campaign for president.

The former U.S. senator and Michelle began dating in 1989 before getting married on Oct. 3, 1992. Malia was born in 1998, followed by Sasha in 2001.

The Obamas entered the White House after Barack defeated Arizona Sen. John McCain in the 2008 presidential campaign. He ran for his second term against Republican opponent Mitt Romney in 2012 and won, serving two complete terms.

Since Barack is not legally allowed to run for president again, many members of his Democratic Party and the general public have tried to draft Michelle to officially jump into the political arena.

The former attorney has repeatedly pushed back on calls for her to run for president. As recent as March 2024, the Princeton University graduate denied wanting to seek the Democratic nomination.

“As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president,” Michelle’s director of communications Crystal Carson told NBC News.

Carson continued, “Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign.”

Biden dropped out of the race in July 2024 and his replacement, Harris, lost to Republican Donald Trump in the 2024 election last November.

I’m so proud of my girl, Kamala. Barack and I are so excited to endorse her as the Democratic nominee because of her positivity, sense of humor, and ability to bring light and hope to people all across the country. We’ve got your back, @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/xldcZeDXuS — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 26, 2024

Michelle and Barack campaigned for Harris against Trump. In particular, Michelle hammered the MAGA leader over reproductive rights, which became a hot-button issue following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion.

After Trump won the 2024 election, the former first lady remained committed to not supporting the Republican’s return to Washington, D.C., as she did not attend his inauguration in January.

“She’s never been fake and she’s never been phony. She’s always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up,” an unnamed source allegedly close to the Obamas explained to Page Six.

But her husband Barack did show up at the United States Capitol rotunda to witness Trump Trump’s second swearing-in ceremony despite the former “The Apprentice” host and his wife, Melania Trump, missing Biden’s Inauguration in January 2021.

Michelle and Barack’s oldest daughter has already entered a career outside of presidential politics. After graduating from Harvard University in 2021, Malia began working in Hollywood.

She directed and promoted her short film “The Heart” at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. She also is credited as a writer on Amazon Prime Video’s “Swarm,” from co-creator Donald Glover.

“The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she will only get to do this once. You’re Obama’s daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around,” Glover said in an interview with GQ.

Malia’s younger sister, Sasha, graduated with a sociology degree from the University of Southern California in 2023. Both of her parents were in attendance at the ceremony, though it’s unclear what line of work she will venture into.

The Obamas’ marriage has been under the microscope this year. Former “The View” panelist and conservative podcaster Meghan McCain claimed Barack and Michelle were headed toward divorce.

Before McCain’s unsubstantiated assessment that the Obamas are having marital issues were mostly met with disbelief and disdain on social media, Barack celebrated Michelle’s birthday on Jan. 17 with an Instagram post.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama,” the Hawaii-born politician expressed. “You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!”

Michelle presented a similar celebratory birthday message to the “love of my life” on Aug. 2, 2024. Her Instagram caption read, “Happy birthday to the love of my life, @BarackObama! Here’s to weathering all of life’s storms and moving mountains together.”

In addition, Michelle recently uploaded a video on her Instagram page acknowledging Black History Month. The footage featured moments from Barack’s presidency.

“Black History Month is a time to celebrate the Black folks who fought and struggled for our rights and our freedoms to help shape our country,” she wrote in the caption.