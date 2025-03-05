‘Democratic Hood Rat’: Jasmine Crockett Steals One of Trump’s Favorite Insults and Uses It Against Him, Republican Heads Explode

Maybe it’s because she’s a Black woman. Or her barbed tongue that knows no filter.

But no one gets under Republican skins more than Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, who, judging by the online vitriol against her, has surpassed even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the right’s most despised Democrat.

Crockett seems to relish the opposition, ramping up her rhetorical attacks by calling Trump “an enemy to the United States,” stealing a line the president has used against political rivals, the media, judges and anyone else who’s drawn his ire.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic party supporters are in Chicago for the convention, concluding with current Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party’s presidential nomination. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“Unfortunately, we have someone that is occupying the White House, and as far as I’m concerned, he is an enemy to the United States,” Crockett said on MSNBC on Sunday during a discussion of Trump’s Feb. 28 Oval Office showdown with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “I don’t know what it’s going to take to get people to wake up.”

The Texas congresswoman also suggested that Trump is a “dictator” in her MSNBC appearance. She has previously referred the president as a “thug” and “white supremacist.”

Crockett has been equally unsparing in criticizing Trump ally and Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk. Asked recently by a reporter if she could say one thing to Musk, it would be, “F— off.”

Some Trump supporters on X want her silenced, with one retired professor asking, “When are we going to hold members of Congress accountable for their words and actions?”

“This is totally unacceptable and there should be consequences for this,” wrote another. “She should be removed from Congress. The Republicans won’t do a damn thing about it though.”

Fox News host Laura Ingraham accused Crockett of copying one of the president’s more controversial actions.

“Almost sounds like this ‘defender of democracy’ would support an insurrection,” Ingraham wrote on X.

Conservative influencer Gunther Eagleman asked if Crockett is “really this dumb.”

“Jasmine Crockett labeled Trump as an enemy of America while simultaneously saying she doesn’t understand anything that’s going on,” he continued.

The criticism included a fair share of racist tropes and imagery, which has become common whenever Crockett says something that riles MAGA world. One commenter to Eagleman’s post photoshopped an ape’s face in place of Crockett’s, captioning it “Democratic hood rat.”

Others endorsed Trump acolyte Marjorie Taylor Greene’s suggestion that the Democrats nominate Crockett for president in 2028, thinking her a weak candidate.

“I’ll say it again. Please let them run her for 2028,” wrote one Trump supporter. “The fun that will be had from that will be enormous. “

“By all means, continue this leaderless, tired charade and keep losing elections,” Republican Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin chimed in.

Trump supporters