Jasmine Crockett Accuses Elon Musk of DOGE ‘Money Grab,’ Challenges Him Congress Showdown While MAGA Dubs Her a ‘Racist with an Inferior Complex’

Jasmine Crockett, the Democratic firebrand who has emerged as MAGA’s public enemy number one, has picked a fight with their favorite billionaire, accusing Elon Musk of “lining his pockets” with federal funding and inviting him to answer for himself before Congress.

“Elon, if you’re watching, come through, boo, ’cause you haven’t shown up to the DOGE subcommittee yet,” the Texas congresswoman said on MSNBC Tuesday night.

MAGA quickly put her on blast with vitriolic posts like this one on X: “Jasmine Crockett is a racist b-tch with an inferiority complex.”

Jasmine Crockett attends the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Crockett is a member of the DOGE subcommittee, chaired by Trump lickspittle Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“It’s not even just nonsense, it’s just that they’re idiots,” Crockett said, noting that Musk’s DOGE team fired workers safeguarding the nation’s nuclear stockpile, then tried desperately to rehire them back but struggled to reach them since the mass firings skipped the usual HR process.

“I don’t know how anyone in this country can look at this administration and feel some semblance of any type of confidence, right?” she said, adding that Musk has received nearly $1 billion in new U.S. government contracts in recent weeks.

Though we haven’t been able to confirm Crockett’s math, ABC News recently reported that Musk’s companies, including SpaceX and Tesla, have been awarded at least $18 billion in federal contracts over the past decade. SpaceX alone received nearly $3.7 billion in the 2024 fiscal year.

Crockett said she believes it’s all just a “money grab.”

“He’s not out there trying to save money for the American people,” she said. “That’s not what he’s doing. He’s lining his pockets. And at the same time, he’s outraging people who don’t know exactly how we spend our money.”

And Crockett, of course, outraged MAGA trolls with her accusations against Musk.

“I wonder if she smokes crack,” wrote one commenter on X.

Many of the posts directed at Crockett used racist tropes to attack the congresswoman.

“Ghetto trash,” another MAGA commenter posted. “DEI hire and she knows it,” added a third Trump fan.

Crockett seems to feed on the enmity, serving as a bullhorn for Democrats frustrated with the party’s inability to take on the president. She doesn’t shy from using incendiary language, calling Trump a “white supremacist” and a “racist” while decrying MAGA’s “white tears.” MAGA is unsparing in return, showering her with hateful tweets often tinged with racism.

Her push to get Musk before the DOGE subcommittee is likely to fail. Musk doesn’t like to be challenged, and some of his cuts show an aversion to oversight, using the power given to him by Trump to gut regulatory agencies and dismiss anyone who stands in her way.

DOGE has reportedly cut more than $1 billion in funding since Trump returned to the presidency last month.