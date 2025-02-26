‘She Has the Weakest Comebacks’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocks Jasmine Crockett Months After Epic ‘Bad-built, Butch Body’ Showdown

Don’t take Marjorie Taylor Greene’s endorsement of Jasmine Crockett’s hypothetical presidential run as proof that the congressional rivals have buried the hatchet or that the far-right Greene has made a dramatic political conversion.

Eric Bolling, a host on the pro-Trump cable network Real America’s Voice, asked the Georgia Republican on Monday whether she thought Crockett would make a formidable candidate in 2028.

“I certainly hope so, Eric,” Greene replied. “I’m gonna tell you right now, I might donate to her presidential campaign.”

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gives a thumbs down during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. The speech marks Biden’s first address to the new Republican-controlled House. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“She would be the perfect, absolute perfect Democrat presidential candidate for 2028,” she continued. “I’ll endorse her, I’ll endorse Jasmine Crockett, yes.”

Greene was essentially sharing conventional wisdom that if the Democrats don’t track more to the center, they’ll have no shot of beating the GOP nominee, whoever that may be, four years from now. Crockett is an unapologetic progressive.

Bolling chimed in that he would “endorse her eyelashes,” a reference to an epic showdown between Greene and Crockett during a meeting last May of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.

“That’s definitely a part of her image, as fake as they come,” Greene chimed in.

While discussing whether to hold then-Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for his failure to turn over a subpoenaed audio recording of President Joe Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur, Greene asked if anyone on the committee ever employed the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over Donald Trump’s hush money trial involving adult film star Stormy Daniels.

After Crockett asked how the question was relevant, Greene shot back, “I don’t think you know what you’re here for. I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.

After other committee members lobbied unsuccessfully for Greene to apologize, the Texas Democrat responded with a comeback for the ages,

“I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling, if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blond, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?” Crockett said.

Florida Republican Anna Paulina Luna requested Crockett’s comments be stricken from the record. Luna also yelled at Crockett, telling her to “calm down” and accusing her of being “out of control.”

“Don’t tell me to calm down because y’all talk noise, and then you can’t take it because if I come and talk s—t about her, y’all gon’ have a problem,” Crockett responded.

Later, on X, Crockett doubled down.

“So MTG wanted to talk about my appearance in COMMITTEE?! It’s against the rules to do… She refused to apologize! The chairman ruled that it was ok… AND I asked for clarification about what qualifies as ‘engaging in personalities’ & basically wanted to know if I could talk sh-t about her appearance as… well,” Crockett wrote.

She continued, “y’all know what she looks like, right? PEOPLE IN GLASS HOUSES! This is what happens when mentally deficient people who can’t read and follow rules or just don’t give a damn… somehow end up in CONGRESS!”

Crockett hasn’t announced any plans to seek the presidency, though she is popular with the Democratic Party’s base for her willingness to forcefully speak out against the Trump agenda.