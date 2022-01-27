Now Why Am I In It? Kanye West Says ‘We’re Not Going for a Will and Jada’ When Referring to His Relationship with Kim Kardashian 

Rapper Kanye West, despite being in a less-than-30-day relationship with his new lady Julia Fox, continues to talk about his failed relationship with his ex, Kim Kardashian.

The billionaire producer sat down with Jason Lee on his “Hollywood Unlocked” show and let off about the problems he is having co-parenting with his children’s mother, his recent altercation with a person outside of a club, and why Kimye are not aiming to be like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian (L) and Will and Jada Pinkett Smith (R). Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage, Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

The interview took place after Yeezy’s infamous eruption outside of a club at the top of the year, where he hits a fan asking for an autograph. In the interview, the “Jesus is King ” rapper recalls the evening and says the person wasn’t a fan — despite the individual identifying himself like that in a police report.

He says the man, who wasn’t a supporter or fan, was “taking autographs to make money on them.”

“This is the same as the paparazzi, this is not a fan. This is someone who is using your image, who probably never listened to your songs,” he states.

“So, I ended up getting into an altercation with the guy that wanted to make money off of my autographs,” he continued. “And this dude, he just had this real attitude, like, ‘What you gonna do? And see that?’ I’mma just tell you, that blue COVID mask ain’t stop that knockout, you know what I’m saying?”

When talking about parenting and the dissolution of his marriage, he talked about how people around Kardashian, namely security, have stopped him from seeing his children.

He says that he instructed his cousin, who is on his payroll, to talk to his wife about those impeding him from seeing his children and his daughter, North, being on TikTok unless he approves it. West told the host that he believes that the Kardashians, by blocking some of his visitations and continuing to allow the 8-year-old to be the social media app, are “poking the bear” and “creating a crazy narrative” about him.

Ye explained how despite them being separated, they’re “not going for a ‘Will and Jada’ because everybody got problems on both sides.”

He dropped the statement without any clarification.

Some have speculated, like Cosmopolitan magazine, that this was a reference to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s 2020 August Alsina “entanglement” drama that forced the couple to reveal that while they were separated the two dated other people. Jada’s relationship became a hot news item after Alsina talked about it with Angela Yee, and was controversial because of the 21-year age difference between the actress and singer.

Some believe that while he was referencing the dusk/dawn relationship, he really meant he didn’t want to overshare like they did to fix the uproar about the “entanglement.”

#latestnews Kanye West Says He Won't "Overshare" Like Will And Jada Pinkett Smith Following Split From Kim Kardashian – https://t.co/Wfj9iW5SWA (POST_EXCERPT} pic.twitter.com/huD1p5aDdK — Clicky Sound (@ClickySound) January 26, 2022

One fan warned him after watching the interview not to start crying or he will get compared to the blockbuster movie star.

“Kanye better not start crying or he gonna get that will smith treatment,” Callan J. Anderson tweeted.

Kanye better not start crying or he gonna get that will smith treatment. — Anderson, Callan J. (@c_anderson58) January 25, 2022

In the past, West has been very emotional and has overshared about his relationship with his wife. His “” album has songs addressing him breaking up his family. Around Thanksgiving he gave a heartfelt apology for his contribution to marriage’s demise, including his regret for revealing he asked Kardashian to have an abortion while campaigning for the presidency.

The multi-hyphenate expressed his concern about being a good father and person throughout the interview, constantly referencing how others are painting the wrong picture of him.

Toward the end of the conversation, Lee complimented West on his children and said that the artist has “the right to have an opinion” on how his “children are being raised.”

“I have more than a right. It is all about taking the fathers out of the home,” Kanye retorts. “[Take me out the house] I’m gonna be in walking distance. I don’t play when it comes to my children, and the media ain’t fin to play with me and run this narrative.”

He continued, “This is for anybody that is going through a separation. People intentionally do things to be mean and hurt you. They be playing games. How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you’re dating right in front of me and everybody’s like ‘Aw, that’s cool.”

“This is after I went and got the laptop from Ray J, myself,” he said referencing a sex tape edit between the R&B singer and his wife. “I met this man at the airport, got on a red-eye, and delivered it to her at 8 aa.m. in the morning. I gave it to her and she cried when she [Kardashian] say it.”

He said that she cried when she received the laptop because it “represents how much she has been used.”

