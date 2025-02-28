‘Don’t Push Me’: Tia Mowry, Accused of Being a ‘Red Flag’ and Having a ‘Midlife Crisis’ Following Divorce, Gives Her Haters Something Else to Talk About

Actress Tia Mowry is firing back at her haters after years of being scrutinized for her post-divorce life.

Mowry, 46, was married to fellow actor Cory Hardrict, 45, from 2008 to 2023. Their headline-grabbing split remains gossip fodder even after the two stars seemingly have moved on.

Many of the online digs were aimed at the “Sister, Sister” star following the breakup. On Feb. 25, she shared a message for anyone leaving negative comments about her on social media.

The former child star uploaded an Instagram video of herself lip-syncing to Doechii’s “Denial Is a River” song. As Mowry performed for her followers, quotes from her critics flashed on the screen.

Tia Mowry Claps Back at Critics Labeling Her a ‘Red Flag’ and Accusing Her of a ‘Midlife Crisis’ After Divorce (Photo: @tiamowry / Instagram)

For example, one comment read, “Tia, YOU are the red flag! You need deliverance.” Another stated, “She’s having a midlife crisis.” Mowry also added a lengthy caption for her Doechii-inspired clip.

“Stepping into my power means choosing peace, love, and grace every single day. I’ve learned that real strength isn’t about what others say, but how we respond. The world will always have opinions, but true peace? That comes from within,” Mowry wrote.

Her statement continued, “We can be doe to external validation and people-pleasing, constantly seeking approval from others. But the most important voice? It’s the one inside of us. Finding self-love and confidence within is what truly grounds us because that’s the voice that matters the most.”

“It’s in the way we nurture our minds, protect our energy, and speak to ourselves with kindness. It’s found in stillness, self-care, and trusting our own voice. I’m tuning out the noise and tuning into me—the version of myself that radiates resilience, confidence, and joy,” she concluded.

Fans rallied behind the way Mowry responded to the criticism about her private life. Supporters left positive responses under her Instagram post.

“This is so powerful! True peace comes from within, and learning to trust our own voice is the greatest form of freedom. Love this reminder!” one person exclaimed.

Another comment read, “Lol. The fact that anyone has anything negative to say about you is wild. People are haters and you are fabulous.”

In addition, one person noticed Mowry put her digital tormenters on blast, writing, “I love that you didn’t feel the need to censor their handles either.”

Following a four-decade career in show business, Mowry has become an active social media personality. She currently has 12.7 million followers on Instagram and 7.9 million followers on TikTok.

Hardrict has a supportive social media following too. The “All American: Homecoming” star has one million followers on Instagram. They each highlight their two kids on their respective pages.

Mowry gave birth to a son, Cree Taylor, in June 2011, which was documented on the “Tia & Tamera” reality series featuring her twin sister, Tamera Mowry.

Hardrict and Mowry’s second child, a daughter named Cairo, was born in May 2018. Four years later in October 2022, Tia announced she and Cory were separating over irreconcilable differences.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Tia explained in an Oct. 4, 2022-dated Instagram post.

She resumed, “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Hardrict admitted experiencing emotional pain caused by his divorce from Mowry. The “Divorce in the Black” cast member reflected on the aftermath of his marriage failing during a panel discussion at the 2024 American Black Film Festival.

“It was a year and a half of crying myself to sleep every night. Nobody sees that,” Hardrict confessed, before adding, “People who know Cory Hardrict know that my kids and his family were everything to me. I’m stronger than I thought I was. By the grace of God, I’m here, and I’m still going.”