‘Old Enough to Go to Clubs is Tough to Digest: Fans Can’t Believe How ‘Old’ Barack Obama’s Daughters Malia and Sasha Are After They Show Off Their Abs While Partying with Drake

The former first daughters Malia and Sasha Obama made quite an impression on social media users after they were spotted leaving an after-party hosted by Drake.

Malia and Sasha Obama depart ahead of their parents President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama leaving the White House on Aug. 6, 2016. The family is traveling to travel to Marthas Vineyard, Massachusetts, for their annual two-week vacation. (Photo: Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, the duo was bombarded by paparazzi as they attempted to leave Drake’s star-studded celebration in West Hollywood. The event followed after the “Hotline Bling” rapper’s final L.A. show of his “It Was All a Blur” tour with 21 Savage.

Per photos shared online, the young adults were partying the night away at the Birds Streets Club. The 22-year-old beauty Sasha rocked a cropped velvet corset top and gray cargo pants. Her chocolate brown braids were pulled back into a ponytail.

As for her 25-year-old sister, Malia sported a lace-up sheer top with printed high-waisted pants. The Harvard graduate’s honey-blond boho braids were styled in a half-up/half-down look with two strands from both sides falling down her face.

Photos of the sisters were obtained and shared on ABS’ Instagram page, where commenters couldn’t get over how much they’ve grown.

“There old enough to go to clubs is tough to digest. I still remember them as the Obama kids who grandma watched. Time really flies.”

“The black princesses! #royalty Glad they made it through without an incident. Grew up to be beautiful and smart young ladies.”

“One look like Obama and one look like Michelle.”

Malia and Sasha Obama leaving Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood pic.twitter.com/6fN0kPRt79 — Just a stan of many things (@QuasimodoZegler) August 23, 2023

There was also a commenter who suggested that Malia and Sasha’s styles reflect the type of guys they date.

“Funny how you can tell which one like black boys and which one like white boys..”

While it was never specified which woman appeared to like which race, both Malia and Sasha have been romantically linked to different men over the years. Last July, the “Swarm” writer Malia was captured on several occasions with a guy named Dawit Eklund.

Though it was unclear when and where they met, Malia and the Ethiopian record producer had been spotted enjoying each other’s company in both New York City and Los Angeles back in 2022.

Before Eklund, Malia was reportedly in a relationship with her British Harvard University classmate Rory Farquharson.

Meanwhile, Sasha was in a long-term relationship with Clifton Powell’s 26-year-old son, Clifton Powell Jr. During an episode of the “Dear Fathers” podcast, the “Saints and Sinners” actor revealed that his son and Sasha have been an item for a year before the news about their relationship was publicized.

“They’ve been going out for about a year, and it just hit the press, right?” He said. “So, it has helped me talk to [him] about how to handle Sasha Obama because we love the Obamas.”

The current status of Sasha and Jr.’s relationship is unknown.