Sasha Obama’s Sad Look While Being Spotted In Public Sparks Speculation She Is Feeling the Brunt of Her Parents’ Alleged Marital Problems

Sasha Obama was recently spotted in public for the first time since rumors of her parents’ alleged divorce began circulating. The 23-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama appeared in heavy thought during an outing in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, The Daily Mail shared images of Obama walking down an L.A. sidewalk in a discreet outfit of a blue T-shirt, blue jean skirt, and oversized cardigan. In her hands, the younger of the Obama daughters juggled several books, including the 2021 novel “Bewilderment” by Richard Power, which tells the story of a widowed astrobiologist who faces hardships raising his neurodivergent son.

The New York Times bestseller gained notable attention in 2021 for its tale of loss, parental and family angst and resilience.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 25: Sasha Obama, daughter of U.S. President Barack Obama, participates in the turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House November 25, 2015 in Washington, DC. In a tradition dating back to 1947, the president pardons a turkey, sparing the tom — and his alternate — from becoming a Thanksgiving Day feast. This year, Americans were asked to choose which of two turkeys would be pardoned and to cast their votes on Twitter. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The book and Obama’s somber looks would lead one to think the heavy read was being used to help her navigate a troubling time in her life.

The outlet shared a comment from someone who saw the former first daughter as she took her stroll, stating she looked “truly miserable.”

“It’s not hard to understand why. It can’t be easy for her to hear all these reports about her parents splitting up, regardless of what the truth is behind the rumors,” the onlooker said.

Social media added to the speculation that Obama’s physical state was due to her parent’s alleged marital issues.

“Children are off-limits. I don’t care if she’s 25, leave her alone,” said one reader after Daily Mail shared the images.

Another commenter followed up with the same sentiment, “Leave these poor kids alone. Pathetic.”

Another person questioned what people expected her to do while minding her business and taking a walk. “What an awful headline! She’s just walking, carrying books, minding her business! What do you want; a performance for the camera? She didn’t and has never asked for public attention!”

This passionate follower agreed with Obama’s exclusion from her parents’ alleged drama but thinks Barron Trump should be afforded the same courtesy.

“I agree kids should be off limits, but the same people who preach this talk sh** about Barron! Practice what ya preach, liberals!” they said.

Another person was fed up with the rumors, citing them as “bulls**t” that all stemmed from Michelle not attending Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The continuous “no-shows” for the former first lady have fueled the rumor mill for several months.

The first was her absence from the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter on Jan. 9. Her absence surprised many after she praised Carter in a joint statement with her husband for his “integrity, respect, and compassion.”

It was later revealed that she was still in Hawaii on an extended family vacation that coincided with the funeral. In place of her attendance, she sent her well-wishes and condolences to the family via her spokesperson, Crystal Carson.

Politico shared the statement sent from her rep. “Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former President,” said Carson.

A few weeks later, Barack walked the hallways of the Capitol without his wife as Michelle skipped out on attending Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, Jan. 20.

Many praised her for not attending due to Trump’s controversial and questionable rhetoric and campaign policies. At the same time, some thought her being the only spouse of a former president not to attend was disrespectful and a clear sign that there was trouble in paradise.

Separation rumors also have been boosted by last summer’s sudden eruption of tabloid reports linking the 63-year-old with “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston. The Cut reports that the story of this implausible pairing took off after In Touch Weekly ran a story amplifying a claim that started with gossip podcast “Who? Weekly.”

Despite the ongoing gossip, Aniston has always denied the rumors of being anything more than someone who has met the 44th president.

The 55-year-old actress doubled down on her non-association during an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in October 2024. Four minutes into the interview, the host asked the actress to address some rumors about herself, and the Obamas were first on the chopping block.

‘”So, the truth about Jen and Barack is that there’s no truth” Kimmel inquired. Aniston quickly responded, “there is no truth.”

She later added, “I’ve met him [Obama] once. I know Michelle more than him.” Kimmel then jokingly asking, “Is there a truth about you and Michelle?”

To which Aniston replied with a laugh and stated, “That is not true.”