President Joe Biden’s Eye-Popping, Viral Reaction to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Flashy MAGA Gear Will Leave You In Stitches

President Joe Biden rallied his supporters and fellow Democrats in his fiery State of the Union speech on Thursday with pledges to advance the work he’s doing on key issues, but there’s one moment that followed his remarks that’s drawing a lot of attention online.
After Biden exited the stage and greeted several lawmakers and guests in attendance, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made her way to the front of the pack to confront the president about the murder of college student Laken Riley.
Once Biden caught sight of the Georgia Republican, he looked shocked by the representative, perhaps by her attire of choice that night. Greene was wearing a striking all-red outfit, complete with a red MAGA hat, red blazer, and a shirt that read, “Say Her Name Laken Riley.”
That reaction was caught on camera and posted online where it drew thousands of views.
Greene also caused a bit of an uproar in the middle of Biden’s speech when she interrupted part of his remarks to yell, “What about Laken Riley?”
Several people in the crowd started booing Greene after the disruption, but Biden took the time to respond to Greene and stated that she was an “innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal” while also offering his condolences to her parents.
He held up a white button, paused, and said the young woman’s name, but he mispronounced it, calling her “Lincoln Riley” instead, opening him up later to criticism by Republicans.
Laken Riley, a 22-year-old woman, was killed on the University of Georgia’s campus in Athens more than two weeks ago. Riley was a nursing student at Augusta University’s Athens campus.
Jose Ibarra was arrested and charged with her murder. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said 26-year-old Ibarra is a Venezuelan citizen who illegally crossed into the U.S. in 2022.
Police don’t believe Riley or Ibarra previously knew each other. Her slaying quickly set off political unrest and a national conversation about the country’s immigration policies and undocumented immigrants who currently reside in the U.S.
Before the SOTU, House Republicans passed the “Laken Riley Act” that would require the detention of any migrant with a record of burglary or theft.
Riley’s parents were invited to the SOTU by Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia, but they declined his invitation.
While it’s typical at State of the Union speeches to hear cheers and jeers from federal lawmakers responding to the president’s talking points, the speech isn’t normally disrupted by heckling to that degree.
When Greene finally approached Biden after the speech, she handed him a button and requested Biden to say Laken Riley’s name to which he responded, “I know how to say the name.”
Biden’s speech featured remarks on issues like abortion rights, border security, the Israel-Hamas war, gun rights, and tax increases on the wealthy. In an effort to rouse audience members and galvanize his voter base, he spoke with passionate political rhetoric and a tone that deviated from his usual genteel and softened demeanor.
Biden never mentioned Donald Trump by name and only referred to him as “my predecessor,” but he worked to stand out from the GOP front-runner and take direct aim at issues Trump and his Republican supporters advocate for.