‘She Really Stammered!’: MTG Goes on Camera Demanding an Apology From Trump — Then CNN Flips It on Her and Puts Her in the Hot Seat in a Way She Never Saw Coming

President Donald Trump has long counted on his most loyal supporters to amplify even his most controversial rhetoric, often echoing it without hesitation. But that dynamic is starting to crack, with some of his staunchest backers now peeling away — and, in some cases, finding themselves on the receiving end of the same kind of scrutiny they once cheered on.

That shift came into focus when a former ally was pressed on whether the tone and imagery Trump has leaned into is starting to go too far, especially for a base that once embraced it without question.

CNN host Kaitlan Collin forced former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to deal with her prior praise for Trump. (Credit: CNN Video Screengrab)

Trump’s Christian conservative base exploded Sunday, April 12, after he ignited a firestorm, posting an AI-generated meme of himself as Jesus healing a sick man, dressed in biblical robes, with light coming from his hands surrounded by followers and patriotic symbols.

Angry MAGA supporters flooded his Truth Social platform with outrage and furious demands to remove the post and apologize.

‘What a … Scumbag!’: Trump Makes a Move He Thought Would Fly Under the Radar, Then MTG and His Own Base Drag It Into the Light and Refuse to Let It Go

Trump had taken down the post by Monday morning, something the president rarely ever does, no matter the criticism, but he refused to apologize.

When reporters grilled him outside the Oval Office later in the day, he innocently shrugged it all off insisting he “thought it was me as a doctor,” before blaming the media as “fake news” for his self-inflicted controversy.

That’s when one of his bitter enemies, former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a political thorn in his side now, jumped into the fray, but she wasn’t expecting past receipts to come calling.

In an interview on “The Source with Kaitlan Collins” Monday night, April 13, Collins asked Greene if she thought Trump was depicting himself as a doctor not Jesus in the post.

Reporter: Did you post that picture of yourself depicted as Jesus Christ?



Trump: It wasn't a depiction. I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor. And had to do with red cross as a red cross worker, which we support and only the fake news could come up with that one. pic.twitter.com/7Y1u86GjkP — Acyn (@Acyn) April 13, 2026

“No, absolutely not. I thought that was blasphemy,” Greene responded. “As a Christian, I was very offended. And a doctor, President Trump is not a doctor, and that picture had him in a robe as Jesus is often portrayed with light coming out of his hands.”

Green repeated she thought the image was “blasphemy.”

“I was offended. I think he should apologize, not act defensive. And many Christians across America and the world were very offended by that,” Greene added.

But Collins had a surprise for Greene.

She acknowledged the pair’s acrimonious political split last year after Greene supported releasing the Epstein files despite Trump’s opposition, but then she played an old clip of Greene as a Trump acolyte seeming to compare the president to Jesus.

In the clip, after Trump was arrested in Atlanta in 2023 after trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Greene said: “President Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison, Jesus. Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government.”

Collins caught Greene off guard, asking how she would respond to people who says it’s comments like those that led to Trump posting himself in the image of Christ.

Greene squirmed in her seat, hemming and hawing as she tried to explain away the sycophantic comments.

“We’re talking about people being, uh, prosecuted unfairly by weaponization of government, uh, political prosecutions, things that have, such as like the, um, political, um, uh. protesters. Um, that’s what I was referring to there,” she said in stumbling her way through an explanation.

Social media had no empathy for Greene or the spot she currently finds herself in after years of fanatic support for Trump.

“Im glad MTG is shining a light on all of the Trump stuff, but I’m curious what her true end game is. She’s not doing this out of the kindness of her heart,” a Threads user wondered.

Another Threads user got a kick out Collins confronting Greene.

“Lmao I love the call out! So many of these MAGA have compared him to Jesus. And Trump is not at all religious or spiritual. He can’t even name a single Bible verse. That man just learned what blasphemy is today.”

This poster pointed out, “She really stammered through that last part.”

User Traceyface1 chimed in. “Kaitlin: Some people might point to a time you compared Trump’s experience to Jesus’. MTG: ummm, umm, ummm, ummm, ummm, that was completely different.”

In addition to the chaos Trump sparked among his Christian base with the Jesus post, he also found himself in the middle of an escalating feud with Pope Leo over his deadly war on Iran, and in the middle of collapsing peace talks with the Islamic Republic with no clear off-ramp to ending the conflict.