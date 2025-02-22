‘My House, My Rules’: Fans Race to Shannon Sharpe’s Defense After He Drops Thousands of Dollars, Forcing Daughter to Remove Tattoo She Got Behind His Back

Shannon Sharpe had no qualms with being a disciplinarian and enforcer of rules when it came to setting his children on the right path in life. The retired Super Bowl champion rehashed his no-foolishness approach to rearing his three children, daughters Kayla and Kaley and son Kiari, during a recent episode of his and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson’s “Nightcap” podcast.

The 1990 NFL draft pick and co-host were discussing the use of Toradol injections for injuries in the wake of the Milwaukee Bucks Bobby Portis’ being served a 25-game suspension for using Tramadol, which is a banned pain and inflammation substance per the NBA.

Shannon Sharper reveals on the “Nightcap” podcast that he forced his daughter Kayla to get laser tattoo removal after she defied his no tattoo rule. Photo:Shannonsharpe84/Instagram.

At some point, Sharpe and Ochocinco’s disposition for needles became a talking point, leading the “Club Shay Shay” proprietor to rehash the time he took extreme measures to teach his then 17- or 18-year-old daughter Kayla a hard lesson about disobedience.

He began, “Bro, my daughter got a tattoo against my wishes. I took her ass right up there to get it taken off…When they get out my house, they can live all they want to. Spread your wings.”

The high schooler was among Rihanna’s fans who followed the singer’s lead and inked a Tibetan script on the side of her ribs. Sharpe rehashed learning about the body art after a girlfriend asked him about a cream she found in his home.

After doing some Googling, he sternly ordered his daughter to come downstairs for the confrontation that unfolded before she left for school one day.

“She came down, she had her underwear on ‘cause I knew she was gonna try to hide it. I said, ‘Turn to the side,’” and laid eyes on the fresh ink. He told her, “’Kayla, stop playing in my face,’” and “‘You know you gone get that ish off there, right?’”

Sharpe’s “my house, my rules” philosophy led to a $2,000 removal process, which he footed the bill for.

“Oh, she back there hollering. I can smell the flesh burning. … ‘Daddy!’ Don’t call me now. You didn’t call me and say, ‘Daddy, do you want to go get this tattoo?’ after I told you not to. I told her ahead of time, don’t get no tattoos,” said the legendary tight end.

The former pro baller bulldozed past Ochocino telling him that he was too strict as he then revealed that Kayla had given him a second shock when he discovered she had gotten a piercing, this time in the indentation where her clavicle meets her neck. The discovery was made while out to eat at Houston’s.

“It was bout 100 degrees, she got a scarf around her neck… ‘Girl, take that damn scarf off. You look like a damn fool,’” he told her. “If you didn’t know better, you’d a thought Kayla was on death row,” he continued, confirming that the piercing had to be removed because “There ain’t but one way to do things. … You not gon’ disrespect me in my house.”

“You running a prison over there, man,” said Ochocinco between laughs. A man of his word, after the meal, Sharpe said he drove his daughter back to the tattoo parlor in Little Five Points in Atlanta and had the dermal jewelry removed.

One listener commented, “So torcher her to prove a point? What you say goes… Smh.” However, one of Sharpe’s fans typed, “Kayla was a the one to test that gangsta.” A third comment read, “Just too controlling! He has controlling issues.”

The Hall of Famer admitted that he has no idea if Kayla has gotten any tattoos since flying the coop, and it’s none of his concern since all of children are adults now.