‘We Gotta Hook Unc Up With a Woman’: Shannon Sharpe Takes His Daughter Out, Leaving Fans Dragging Him Over His Lack of Love Interests

A wholesome photo with Shannon Sharpe and his daughter Kayla Sharpe has reminded some fans that he hasn’t been spotted with a love interest in some time and might be due for a girlfriend.

On July 20, the baller-turned-media mogul posted a picture of himself and his baby girl courtside at Phoenix’s Footprint Center, writing, “Daddy Daughter date at the WNBA All-Star Game.”

Wearing a black mesh shirt, the dad sported a bright smile as he posed with his beautiful offspring. The love the two have is clear as many commented on their joy to be around each other.

“Well you’re grinning from ear to ear UNC,” one wrote. “I’m glad to see your baby girls genuinely happy! So chill out, mellow down easy and God bless you both.”

“Unc she’s gorgeous,” wrote another.

Immediately, fans commented on how much the pair looked alike.

One person wrote, “My mama used to say that girls who looked like their daddies were highly blessed…I see you, Gang!”

Shannon Sharpe declares ‘Unc Good’ as fans attempt to play matchmaker (Photo: shannonsharpe84/Instagram)

Another said, “She actually Stole your Face!!” “Awwwwwww she’s so lovely. You must’ve been on her momma’s last nerve the entire pregnancy…she has your whole cute face,” another comment read.

The TV personality doesn’t often share pictures of his children and he has been very careful not to share the identity of his eldest daughter’s mother.

In 2022, she shared with the world for the Pro Football Hall of Fame just how great a dad he is during a Father’s Day tribute on the X platform.

One Hall of Fame dad who's receiving a lot of love from his children today is @ShannonSharpe.



Starting with his daughter, Kayla. (thread) pic.twitter.com/zISbcsDS7t — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) June 19, 2022

“I would have to say one of my favorite memories with my dad is of him taking me to school every day. That quality time is very cherished to me,” she said, before talking about other life skills he had instilled in her, like teaching her to drive.

“He would be completely silent in the car and then tell me everything I did wrong when we got home,” she said, adding that she believes that is the best way to teach someone.

“An honorable mention would be, my dad is actually the reason I learned to do my own hair. He made me learn before I went to college,” she said, before sharing with the Hall of Fame organization how proud she is of her father.

“You are loved,” she continued. “You are appreciated. You’ve been doing a great job at this dad thing for a very long time now.”

Kayla is clearly in good hands, but Sharpe’s viewers want to make sure he is, pushing him out of his dad mode and getting him into the dating pool.

“Unc needs to get a date, everyone remind him of all of his heroic acts,” said one follower.

“We gotta hook unc up with a woman,” one follower tried to rally. Others suggested letting the man be single.

“Shannon Sharpe don’t give a rat’s a— about being in a relationship. That man is healthy, thriving and happy!” another quipped.

Sharpe also responded to the commenter, saying, “I’ve got 3 grown kids and no 1 hooked me up. Trust me Unc good.”

Currently single, people feel like they know the “Night Cap” proprietor, as he often he weighs in on dating and what he believes a man’s responsibilities are in a relationship, as well as ladies. Recently, Sharpe, whose wealth and career as a professional baller have afforded him the life of a playboy, said he had no problem spending money on women since he has it.

Fans want Sharpe to get himself someone nice, but if it is left up to Mo’Nique, it has to be someone age-appropriate.

“You better take your old a— and get somebody to love you,” the comedian joked during her 2024 appearance on “Club Shay Shay,” “Let me tell you what [Sharpe] needs. He needs him an old fat gal, who bakes good cake. Makes some smothered turkey wings. Who gonna rub his feet at the nighttime and gonna have a sip of his cognac.”

“You don’t need no 26-year-old girl. You don’t need no 36-year-old girl. … I know an old gal,” she joked. “She’ll be good to you. Her name is Eladora. And she don’t have no teeth. These young gals will bite you.”

Sharpe has said plenty of times he is not afraid of getting bit by a young’un.