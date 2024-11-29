‘I Wouldn’t Eat Anything from His House’: Shannon Sharpe Fires Back at Grossed Out Fans After His Four-Legged Fur Babies at the Dinner Table Sparks Chaos 

Shannon Sharpe may have ruined some of his critics’ appetites with a guest in his lap at the dinner table. The retired NFL superstar heated up a new wave of backlash after he posted a video of himself saying grace before breaking bread with his loved ones on Thanksgiving.

The well wishes were from his “family to yours,” and that included his dogs, one of which was cradled in his arms at the dinner table and another who was standing nearby for scraps.

Sharpe is known for being a lover of canines, and in the past, he admitted that he even shelled out $10,000 for a Pomeranian named Teddy.

Shannon Sharpe disgusts fans after revealing his Yorkie had a seat at the table for Thanksgiving. (Photos: Shannonsharpe84/Instagram.)

Despite a pan of dressing, ham, and other items laid out for the holiday spread, social media users could not resist zeroing in on the fact that a small Yorkie dressed in an ivory and blue striped sweater with gold buttons was sitting in his lap amongst those with bowed heads. There’s also another image of Sharpe feeding another dog from his plate.

“Nasty. Hard stop. Table dirty. Hands dirty,” a stunned Instagram user commented. Someone else declared, “I wouldn’t eat anything from his house!”

Several others mentioned that the former Denver Broncos Pro Bowl tight end’s country upbringing in South Georgia should have informed his table etiquette to not include man’s best friend.

An outraged commenter said, “My whole family from the country and you wouldn’t have no pets at no table in the history of country folks lol.”

The flood of unsolicited takes on how the “Club Shay Shay” impresario hosts his holiday feasts did not go unnoticed. Sharpe let his critics have fun at his expense for a while but not too long before he hit back.

What do you think your chances are of you having a meal at my hm? 1 and how many octillion https://t.co/WSUgTmUV84 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 29, 2024

On Twitter, where the video was also posted, Sharpe wrote, “They sleep in the bed also,” when a user quipped the dogs at the table were sickening.

“What makes you think I’m going allow you 2 tell me what I should do at my house?” he asked when someone said furry friends could lie in their owner’s bed but were not welcome to dine at the table.

Sharpe said that his detractors really didn’t even stand a chance at an opportunity to be upset by his pets in person when he snapped, “What do you think your chances are you having a meal at my hm? 1 and how many octillion.”

But he was anything but alone in his battle to shut down hater. Countless fans also came to his defense. One person remarked, “That dog probably cleaner than some folk houses.” And a second noted, “He does this foolishness every year to get yall riled up.”

“I was upset then I also remembered that you’re not very good and not very techincally savvy with phones and computer equipment…but the fact that it was a Michelle and not a Michael”



😂😂😂



– Ochocinco to Shannon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/E5LTFJ1B9N — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) September 12, 2024

Thirdly, someone found a way to marry the Thanksgiving discourse with Sharpe’s x-rated scandal, where he accidentally livestreamed some of his romp in the sheets with a woman named Michelle. That individual wrote, “Michelle must not be there to tell him proper etiquette.”

Sharpe remorsefully shared that he cried over the fiasco, though it has since becoming a running joke amongst his followers and guests on his podcasts, “Club Shay Shay” and “Nightcap” with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.