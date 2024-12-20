‘What’s Ayesha Curry Doing to This Man Now?’: Steph Curry’s ‘Washed’ Performance Has His Wife Ayesha Curry Catching Strays

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry, 36, suffered an embarrassing loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 19.

The Grizzlies defeated the Warriors 144-93 in a blowout victory. Shockingly, Curry ended the game with just 2 points on 0-7 shooting from the field and made two free throws. NBA fans looking for avenues to slam Curry have now dragged his spouse into the discussion.

Ayesha Curry is unjustly catching heat for her husband, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, having a bad game against the Memphis Grizzlies. (Photo: ayeshacurry/Instagram)

“First time for everything, right?” Curry said, per ESPN. “I never thought that would be a situation or a result of the game.”

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player continued, “From the very jump, they kind of punched us in the mouth. We didn’t have an answer.”

Some basketball viewers chose to unfairly blame Steph’s performance in Memphis’ FedExForum on his wife, Ayesha Curry.

A Dec. 20-dated tweet read, “Ayesha Curry must’ve laid Steph a– out before the game cause ain’t no way he sold me like that last night.”

Another X user tweeted, “Steph Curry tomorrow talking to his therapist. What’s Ayesha Curry doing to this man now?”

Steph Curry tonight:



2 points

0/7 FG

0/6 3P

-41



Steph Curry tomorrow talking to his therapist. What’s Ayesha Curry doing to this man now? pic.twitter.com/QzL8OxQFIf — AeroGant ✭ (@AeroGant) December 20, 2024

Another person brought up one of Steph’s longtime on-court rivals. His success in the NBA is often compared to that of Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James.

On Instagram, one person wrote, “LeBron would never” while another added, “Y’all was on brons neck when he had “bad games” but he ain’t ever have no 2 points lmfao.”

Steph is also facing accusations of being “washed” after his abysmal stat line against the Grizzlies.

Some Warrior fans defended the 10-time NBA All-Star.

One supporter said, “For those who literally haven’t watched the warriors this year, he had a bad shooting night. It’s been a rough stretch. Watch after allstar break.”

A third expressed, “Everyone calling him washed is probably glazing guys like [Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards] and [Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant]. Nba is cooked. Worst ratings ever. The only reason the league still has a pulse is Curry.”

For his part, Morant finished Thursday’s game against the Warriors with only 9 points.

James and the Lakers pulled off a 113-100 win over the Sacramento Kings on the same night.

There have been claims that Curry and James were nearly teammates. Apparently, the Warriors considered selecting LeBron’s son, Bronny James, in the 2024 rookie draft as a way to lure his dad to San Francisco.

“The Warriors liked Bronny’s skill set and had him on their draft board,” ESPN Senior News Writer Ramona Shelburne reported on Oct. 4.

Shelburne added, “Selecting him ahead of the Lakers, who held the 55th pick, would’ve been a shrewd move — perhaps even to entice James to sign there as a free agent.”

LeBron and Bronny eventually made history by becoming the first father-son duo to play together for the same NBA franchise.

After Bronny debuted for the Los Angeles Lakers in Oct, the team assigned him to the South Bay Lakers in the G League. Meanwhile, his father is scoring around 22 points per game for LA.

Curry is also currently averaging 22 points a game this season. Despite talk of him falling off, his career average is 24 points a game.

The three-point specialist is still playing 30 minutes a game in his 16th season with the Warriors. Steph ranks in the top five of three-pointers made for the 2023-2024 season.

Besides being a future Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, Steph is also a family man. He married Ayesha, 35, in July 2011 after they first met as teenagers.

The celebrity couple have four children. Their oldest daughter, Riley, was born in July 2012. She was followed by another daughter, Ryan, in July 2015.

A son named Canon arrived in July 2018. Steph and Ayesha welcomed their second son, Caius, in May 2024.

Aysha has been outspoken about her husband and the NBA. In 2016, she accused the league of being “rigged” after Steph got ejected from Game 6 of the NBA Finals for throwing his mouthpiece.

“The Seasoned Life” cookbook author deleted that critical tweet, claiming she was caught up in the “heat of the moment” of the referee’s “uncalled for” decision to kick out Steph.

LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers overcome Steph and the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals. The Cavs became the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the championship round.