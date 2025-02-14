‘I Caused a Rift’: NBA Star Steph Curry and Wife Ayesha Drop Bombshell About the ‘Drama’ and ‘Fights’ In Their Household

NBA superstar Stephen Curry and his entrepreneur wife Ayesha recently opened up about their dynamic as spouses, parents, and business partners in a candid joint interview with Vanity Fair.

While their relationship appears picture-perfect from the outside, the power couple revealed there are still moments of tension in their household – though perhaps not the kind one might expect.

When asked about what do the pair “fight about,” Ayesha was quick to reframe the conversation.

“I don’t like that word. Disagreements,” she clarified, before identifying the main source of friction: scheduling. Her husband, known for his precise shooting on the basketball court, admitted to being less meticulous about time management at home.

“I’m not as detail-oriented off the court as I am on the court,” Stephen confessed. “I have a general sense of what’s going on schedule-wise, but she’s very detail-oriented and wants to have a plan.”

The couple, who relocated to the Bay Area in 2009 when Stephen joined the Golden State Warriors, has since built an impressive empire. Ayesha’s Sweet July brand has expanded from its culinary roots into entertainment productions, books, and beauty products, while Stephen recently secured a global talent partnership agreement with Comcast NBCUniversal.

Their growing professional commitments, combined with raising four children ranging from 12 years old to 7 months, have made time management increasingly crucial.

“We only really fight about getting to spend more time together. So it’s not really a fight,” Ayesha explained, highlighting how their disagreements stem from a desire for connection rather than conflict.

However, entertainment choices have recently caused some playful tension in the Curry household. The couple revealed their ongoing negotiations about their children’s viewing habits, with the 11-time NBA All-Star admitting, “Our kids are on a big scary movie kick.”

Their daughter has been lobbying to watch horror films like “Smile” and the “Scream” franchise, leading to careful consultations of Common-Sense Media to determine age-appropriate content.

The couple recently shared a memorable “rift” over the hit series “Game of Thrones.” “I caused a rift,” Stephen admitted sheepishly, explaining how he got carried away during a road trip.

“We started the first three episodes together, and I could feel that she wasn’t necessarily feeling it,” he shared. “And I went on a road trip right after we started watching it, and I just took off. I think I came back from the road trip on season 5.”

The situation became particularly apparent during the series finale when family members planned a watch party.

Ayesha recalled, “And then years later the family’s like, ‘It’s the final episode! We’re going to have a watch party!’ And I’m like, ‘I haven’t seen it. But I’ll take one of those special Khaleesi margaritas while you guys enjoy.'”

Their journey hasn’t been without more serious public challenges. In 2019, Ayesha made headlines after candidly discussing her insecurities about the attention Stephen receives from female fans during an appearance on “Red Table Talk.” While the admission sparked debate on social media, the four-timr NBA champion stood firmly by his wife’s side, expressing pride in her vulnerability and reinforcing their strong bond.

Family dynamics have also played a significant role in their relationship, particularly through Stephen’s mother, Sonya Curry.

As a protective grandmother, Sonya has demonstrated her respect for the couple’s boundaries, especially regarding their children’s privacy. In a recent 2024 interview, she revealed her careful approach to sharing photos of her grandchildren online, always ensuring she follows Stephen and Ayesha’s wishes.

The family’s high profile has occasionally led to unexpected challenges, as evidenced by a troubling incident in France during the Paris Olympics.

In August 2024, both Ayesha and Sonya reportedly faced a confrontation with French police that allegedly involved their infant son, Caius. While details remain unclear, the situation highlighted the unique pressures faced by families in the public eye, even during private moments, showing how it is important for this celebrity family to stay on one accord and not get into too many “disagreements.”

Despite their busy schedules and occasional disagreements over time management or television shows, the Currys have established themselves as a formidable team both personally and professionally.

Their empire continues to grow, with both partners achieving success in their respective ventures while focusing on family life. Their inclusion in Vanity Fair’s Power & Glamour portfolio recognizes their influence across multiple spheres, while their candid admissions about everyday relationship challenges make them more relatable than ever.