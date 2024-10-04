Malia Obama Makes Shocking Appearance Alongside Mystery Man a Year After Reported Bombshell Date with a Rapper 

Barack and Michelle Obama’s oldest daughter Malia Obama was recently seen out with a new mystery man, sparking speculation about her relationship status.

The rising filmmaker and Hollywood producer was photographed leaving a restaurant in the Larchmont area of Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 28. in a flick that was featured on TheList.com.

Naturally, this came with a flurry of curiosity, leaving many wondering if the duo’s casual stroll was just friendly or something more romantic.

Malia Obama spotted on outing with mystery guy one year after dating a rapper. (Photo by Alo Ceballos/GC Images)

Fans are eagerly speculating: Was this just a hangout, or could it be a date?

The 26-year-old, known for her chic sense of style, was pictured sporting an uber casual bohemian look. Her bronze skin glowed under long, brown braids that cascaded nearly to her waist.

Malia rocked a checkered a green and navy SC103 crossbody bag swung over her bright tangerine graphic baby tee, layered over a crisp white button-up shirt peeking beneath. She paired the look with a stylish double-pleated, below-the-knee gray skirt from Dunst. Her footwear stood out as well — a pair of gray socks tucked into black patent leather hiking boots from the 1017 Alyx 9SM x ROA collaboration.

Malia Obama spotted leaving a restaurant at lunchtime with Greek journalist and photographer Achilleas Ambatzidis pic.twitter.com/QyP7LlBV0e — Tpapa OG (@XViralNews7) October 3, 2024

As usual, her brightest accessory was her radiant smile next to Achilleas Ambatzidis, journalist and co-creator of Chuck Magazine. He complimented her, keeping it effortlessly cool with black sunglasses, a matching black top, and a pair of rugged 2002r New Balances. His face was barely revealed as he sported a full beard, mustache and flouncy hair.

Malia has been linked to very few men since dating her college beau Rory Farquharson.

In 2022, the Harvard graduate was rumored to have dated Ethiopian music producer, Dawit Eklund, according to Hello Magazine.

Who is Dawit Eklund? Meet Malia Obama's rumored BF https://t.co/0WRr5VQJXJ pic.twitter.com/yCLmtoe8YF — Page Six (@PageSix) September 15, 2022

At the end of 2023, she was spotted having sushi with “Limbo” rapper Aminé.

According to Hollywood Life, the two linked up previously in 2017 after she attended the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. At the time, he was riding high off of his hit song “Caroline,” which landed at the No. 11 spot on Billboards’ Hot 100 song chart.

Aminé said of the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, “She was a super-normal, cool, regular American teen.”

The reality is she is not a “regular American teen.” She is a beloved first daughter and that makes a difference, especially when it comes down to who is keeping her company.

Their mom has spoken about how she feels regarding her daughters dating.

“I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people,” she said in an interview with “Good Morning America.”

Michelle also added that her husband also “is good with” with them dating.

“Look, he’s learned how to be a concerned Black father, but not crazy,” she said of the first African-American president of the United States.

Now the rest of the country has to learn how not to be crazy about the young ladies dating — as hard as that might be.