‘Does She Ever Wear Clothes’: Chrissy Teigen Under Fire After Video In Negligée Next to Fully Clothed Husband Called ‘Cringe’ By Critics

Celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend delighted fans with a heartwarming Instagram video that unexpectedly sparked debate.

Known for their candid social media presence, Teigen and the acclaimed EGOT-winning musician, shared a playful rendition of Nat King Cole’s “L-O-V-E.”

The internet chef, fresh from making headlines again at the Grammys for wearing a silver bodysuit with cutouts, posted what she thought was an endearing video featuring her husband in a salmon pink sweater and pants ensemble while she appeared in various festive outfits.

Chrissy Teigen is facing scrutiny for her revealing outfits in a new video with her husband John Legend. (Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

The video captioned, “Ok I get John’s key change frustration now hahaha happy Valentine’s Day, lovers!!!!” prompted Legend to comment, “So painful. I needed my pitch pipe from my a cappella days.”

Teigen rocked multiple costume changes, including a red lingerie set with bunny ears and their fluffy brown poodle, Petey; a pink cowgirl and sequined outfit with another of their pets, Pearl, a basset hound; a pink flower-like boa frock with pink and bunny ears with Pebbles, a small, gray-haired dog; and a light pink hooded sheer robe with faux fur trim featuring their pet bearded dragon, Sebastian.

In one sentimental moment, she held a brown box labeled “Penny Teigen,” which contained the ashes of their recently deceased dog.

For one of her final looks, the mother of four paired this with a deep red velvet body leotard, a faux ostrich feather shirt, and a red feathered hat.

The contrast between Teigen’s attire and her husband’s, coupled with their musical disparity, drew immediate reaction from her followers.

“Does she ever wear clothes,” one commenter wrote, while another referenced her recent Grammy appearance, “Thank god she’s wearing more clothes than she did at the Grammy.”

On the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards, Teigen wore a controversial Christian Siriano sheer black see-through mesh gown with a corseted midsection and tulle neckline.

One fan joked, “Chrissy switched them fits John said not today,” as another said, “This is nauseating.”

Some, who say they love the couple, found the video uncomfortable.

“I love you guys so much but this was kind of cringe lol I didn’t get it. What’s up with the animals and s—t? Where are the kids?” one follower commented.

The musical disconnect became increasingly apparent as Legend, whose accolades include 12 Grammy Awards and an impressive EGOT status, attempted to guide his wife at the end of the clip.

“Not to be a music nerd but do you want it all in the same key to hear,” Legend suggested, to which Teigen playfully resisted, insisting, “No, no, it’s supposed to be fun.”

He continued, “No, I’m saying like if we’re saying starting with an F, it should be an F every time,” while Teigen maintained she was starting “the same way every time,” eventually conceding that she “doesn’t know any better.”

While some fans continued to defend the couple’s Valentine’s celebration, others chose to focus on the lighter aspects. One added, “Lol John worried about the key Chrissy singing in but we just focusing on her outfits and the animal cuteness.”

While some viewers found the contrast between Teigen’s revealing outfits and Legend’s modest attire jarring, others appreciated this authentic glimpse into their relationship, complete with its musical misalignments and playful moments that have become characteristic of their public presence.

Whatever the tune, on or off key, the Teigen-Legend household consistently has fans tuning in, showing that social media is just as much in love (or infatuated) with them as they are with each other.