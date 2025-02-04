‘Don’t Forget John’: Chrissy Teigen Shares Another ‘No Pants Moment’ Months After Rocking Undies to the Olympics, Says She Wants to be ‘Cremated’ with Just a Shirt On

Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to making a statement, and at the 67th annual Grammy Awards, the model and cookbook author did just that.

Months after sparking criticism over her outfit at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, Teigen doubled down with her bold style, embracing high fashion with two eye-catching ensembles that had social media buzzing.

On Feb. 2, Teigen arrived at the Crypto.com Arena alongside her husband, John Legend, turning heads in a sheer Christian Siriano gown that left little to the imagination.

The black floor-length dress featured plunging detailing and a dramatic train, complemented by matching dangling earrings and a sleek bob haircut. The look immediately set the internet ablaze, with fans and critics alike weighing in on her fearless choice.

Chrissy Teigen says she ‘won’t apologize’ for her pantless moment months after wearing Crochet Undies to Paris Olympics (Photo: @chrissyteigen / Instagram)

However, Teigen wasn’t done yet. Midway through the evening, where her husband won his 13th Grammy award, she swapped out the dark and dramatic look for something even bolder.

Tiegen slipped on a sparkling silver bodysuit with sheer elements and a diamond-shaped cutout in the center. The daring ensemble, designed by Lebanese couturier Tony Ward, was paired with a flowing cape, adding a touch of ethereal elegance to the provocative look.

Always one to embrace her confidence, Teigen took to Instagram to comment on the fashion moment with her signature humor.

“A no pants moment with @tonywardcouture! And I won’t apologize for it either!! I want to be buried pantless. Or cremated with only a shirt on. No bra!! Please screenshot so u dont forget John. Pooh bear behavior only!!” she wrote to her 41.8 million followers.

Her post sparked a flurry of reactions, with fans celebrating her carefree attitude.

“Good news—you actually don’t need your bra when you’re buried!! Freedom forever!!!” one fan joked.

Another chimed in, “If someone buries me in a bra, I will seriously haunt them for eternity.”

Others echoed her sentiment, with one declaring, “Saaaaame! I’ve been telling my hubby this for years! #teamnopants,” while another wrote, “Why ruin your day with underwear?” and another added, “If I had your legs, I would probably never wear pants!! Like, ever!!!”

Teigen’s Grammy fashion moment follows the controversy surrounding her appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

At the time, she attended the world’s largest sporting event at the Trocadéro near the Eiffel Tower with Legend and their two eldest children, Luna and Miles.

Her outfit — a Chloé cardigan with gold buttons and matching olive-green cable-knit shorts — quickly sparked debate. Unlike her Grammys outfit, critics failed to see the fashion element of her look, instead describing it as “crochet panties” and questioning whether it was appropriate for a family event.

Teigen wasn’t the only one pushing the boundaries of fashion at this year’s Grammys.

Willow Smith took a daring approach, arriving in an embellished bra paired with crystal-adorned micro shorts, fully embracing the lingerie-as-outerwear trend.

Willow Smith and Jaden Smith, the children of Hollywood actor Will Smith at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

Willow is Williow, nothing new there and Jaden oh boy, a house on his head. 😂😂

Craving for mummy's and daddy's attention. 😂

God bless US and the aliens in Hollywood. 😂 pic.twitter.com/XXu7dkMvFW — Tony (@TonyL_01) February 3, 2025

Meanwhile, Bianca Censori, wife of rapper Kanye West, created another viral moment when she stepped onto the red carpet in a sheer dress that left her appearing nearly nude. Initially covered by a black fur coat, the Australian architect later removed it, igniting a firestorm of reactions online.

One commenter on Teigen’s Grammy post even referenced the ongoing debate over Censori’s look, writing, “Well, you had more clothes on than Ye’s wife, so you weren’t booted.”

As fashion continues to evolve, red carpet events have become a battleground for self-expression and controversy. For Teigen, the criticism doesn’t seem to faze her. If anything, she appears to thrive on embracing her bold choicesno matter the reaction.