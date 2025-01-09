‘I F——king Told John’: Chrissy Teigen Left ‘Scared’ After Having to Flee L.A. Fires with Four Kids and Pets In Tow

Like many other celebrities, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have chosen to evacuate their multi-million-dollar Beverly Hills home due to the tragic Los Angeles fires.

Teigen posted an emotional selfie of her standing in front of her closet with her mouth covered and a suitcase at her feet. “This is surreal I’m very scared now. Packing,” she wrote over the photo.

Chrissy Teigen is forced to evacuate her home with her husband, John Legend, and their four kids amid California wildfires. (Photo: Chrissyteigen/Instagram.

She then shared another photo of a Lego setup her husband built as she wrote, “I f-cking told John not to start this lego,” over it.

Within hours, the former host of “Lip Sync Battle” confirmed that her family was safe by sharing a video of their dogs Pebbles and Penny cuddling up with her as she lay in bed. She also shared a video of her holding her pet “dragon.”

“4 dogs, 4 kids and a beared dragon walk into a hotel,” she wrote, over the clip as she rubbed the lizard’s head on her chest.

“Don’t worry Sebastian made it. We would never forget Sebastian, how dare you guys?” Teigen continued.

Chrissy Teigen shares photo ahead of evacuating her home amid California wildfires. (Photos: @chrissyteigen/Instagram)

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, multiple wildfires erupted in the Los Angeles area, leading to the evacuation of many residents as firefighters struggled to get the blazes under control. According to the Los Angeles Times, five people have died, with the toll expected to increase.

So far more than 2,000 structures have burned and at least 180,000 residents are under evacuation orders. The five wildfires started amid dry conditions, and strong winds have exacerbated the spread of flames that have engulfed about 29,000 acres of land.

While Teigen and her family have taken refuge, social media users online are not happy with her using the platform to gain sympathy.

One said, “O. M. G. Are you actually taking a selfie of yourself crying?!! Put your damn phone down and take care of getting your family same. Frkcking drama queen. Unbelievable.”

Another added, “Ah yes, the I’m terrified for my life mirror selfie. Not performative at all.”

Some critics had no compassion for the family worth close to $200 million, writing, “Rich people losing ONE of their homes that will be replaced by insurance.”

In response, one sympathetic person said, “My heart and prayers go out to all those ppl that have lost everything , in times like this it doesn’t matter who you are or how much money you have, losing your home and all your most valuable things, I a huge heart breaking.”

In the midst of the chaos, Teigen shared a video from her favorite moments of her family’s recent trip to Maldives.

On Jan. 7, she posted a video sharing various different plates of crabs that she ate. In the post she compiled several videos together of her holding up plates with crabs mounted on top, showing the crabs cooking in the pans, and her eating the crabs. As she held up each plate, Teigen appeared to be in full relaxation mode for the vacation.

In each video, she sported casual and lounge-like clothing, along with a makeup-free face and bunned-up hair.

On the video, she wrote, “All the crabs I ate at the crab shack. Spoiler: I ate two crabs a day.”

She gave a recap of the experience in the caption of the post. She said, “Home now but already missing my daily crabs.”

The mother of four went on to thank the Soneva resort chain that they stayed at for the trip after their 30-hour travel. She said they had the “most beautiful time despite the weather doing puzzles, playing uno” and watching the 1990 film “Problem Child.”

“Not sure it would pass in theaters anymore but I highly suggest you all give it a watch/rewatch!!” she noted.

Fans responded in the comments of the video.

One person wrote, “Lol at first I was like two crabs is nothing! And then i saw the size of the crabs lmao.”

Someone else who was left shocked said, “But when you really stare at them…that’s a WILD looking creature to pick up and eat. Delicious, but WILD LOOKING.”

A fifth person wrote, “Oh crab! That’s a lot of mercury.”

Mercury is a naturally occurring heavy metal that is found in seafood, shellfish, and other foods. But according to WebMD, crabs have lower levels of mercury than many other kinds of seafood. Healthline says too much mercury can be toxic. Advanced toxicity can cause symptoms like anxiety, depression, memory problems, vision changes, etc.