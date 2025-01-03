‘Knew You Couldn’t Resist … a Picture Semi Nude’: Chrissy Teigen’s Solo Moment During Family Vacation Goes Left with Critics Fed Up with Her Nudity

Former Sports Illustrated model Chrissy Teigen is getting the cold shoulder from critics after showing off too much skin on social media.

The “Cravings” cookbook author stripped down for a steamy moment of solitude during her country-hopping vacation with husband John Legend and their kids, which prompted a mixed offering of reactions.

Teigen posted a selfie wrapped in a white towel as she indulged in the heat of a sauna. The Jan. 1 Instagram upload was captioned “Saunasa!” The relaxed mother of four sat in the wooden room with no makeup, her head tilted to one side, and a facial expression that read as being completely at ease.

Chrissy Teigen comes under fire for steamy solo moment during family vacation. (Photos: @chrissyteigen/Instagram)

Several of her supporters were quick to rave about their own love of the multi-beneficial wellness spaces. “Oh those are great!” read one such comment. The model responded, “I can only do for 5 mins before I go nuts!”

A second user adoringly typed that Teigen was “so naturally beautiful.” But it did not take long for others to gather in the comment section to post reactions that were less flattering.

The first offering of the sort stated, “Knew you couldn’t resist not post a picture semi nude.”

The food enthusiast often catches flak online for her deep love of comfort attire, and for Teigen, that often looks like a towel or trusted robe.

However idyllic comfort and vacation and home life may be as a combo, her fleshy photos are still too much for some to witness, especially the person who called her a “P.O.S.”

A second naysayer quipped, “Nobody loves themself more than Teigen,” seemingly taking a swipe at the “Ordinary People” singer’s wife for posting a photo of herself. An even harsher critique was declared by someone who commented, “What have you done to your face?”

A third user who likely is not a fan of the celebrity’s antics warned, “Hope you don’t do anything weird this year.”

Teigen sported a combination of black tights and black biker shorts with a black sports bra and a white linen shirt, offering just enough coverage to those harping over her semi-nude tendencies. Not a single disparaging remark was found in the comments.

The “Mitchells vs. The Machines” voice actor and EGOT winner Legend have been together since 2006 and married since 2013. Their four children are Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 1, and Max, also 1 was welcomed via surrogacy.