‘Musk Took Her Place’: Melania Trump Ignites Questions About Her Marital Status After Skipping First Family Photo Celebrating Donald Trump’s Election Win Featuring Elon Musk

MAGA leader Donald Trump, 78, and his family members are celebrating his historic victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, 60, in the 2024 presidential election.

In particular, Trump’s eldest granddaughter, 17-year-old Kai Trump, shared a photo of the extended family including Tesla CEO Elon Musk to the X social media platform.

The group posed for the picture inside the Queens-born businessman’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Kai posted the photo on Nov. 6, one day after Election Day.

The snapshot featured Donald’s adult children – Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Barron – as well as Don Jr’s ex-wife and Kai’s mom, Vanessa Trump.

Additionally, the Republican politician’s other grandchildren and Musk’s four-year-old son, X Æ A-12, appeared in the image Kai captioned, “The whole squad.”

However, Donald’s Slovenian-born third and current wife, Melania Trump, was surprisingly absent from the photograph. Neither was Don Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Other X users noticed the former First Lady’s omission. Many asked, “Where’s Melania?” as one person replied, “Probably deported,” referring to Trump’s declaration to deport undocumented immigrants.

Another comment read, “His wife is now Elon.” A similar tweet stated, “Musk took her place.” A third like-minded individual joked, “She’s being replaced by Elon now.”

Musk became one of the most prominent surrogates and mega-donors for the 2024 Trump campaign. According to NPR, the billionaire’s America PAC donated more than $70 million to Trump’s effort to get back in the White House.

Furthermore, Musk went viral for his on-stage hysterics at Trump’s Oct. 5 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The world’s wealthiest man gave a speech at the controversial campaign event in Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27 as well.

As far as Melania, 54, missing the “whole squad” photo, online observers had additional theories for why the naturalized American citizen chose to skip the moment.

“Maybe she’s still pissed off with Donald for f——- a porn actress while she was at home nursing their newborn baby boy,” an X user suggested.

On May 30, Trump was convicted in New York of falsifying business records for making a $130,000 “hush money” payment to Stephanie “Stormy Daniels” Clifford.

The adult film star claimed she had sex with Donald at a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada four months after Melania gave birth to their son Barron in 2006.

New York prosecutors alleged The Trump Organization owner had his attorney, Michael Cohen, pay off Daniels to avoid a sex scandal breaking in the news during the 2016 presidential election. Donald denied the affair.

There has been a lot of speculation about Donald and Melania’s relationship status. The couple often gets criticized for seeming awkward when interacting with each other in public.

Melania’s grin-to-frown face change directed at Donald during his 2017 inauguration was a major talking point on the day he became president for the first time. Her reaction was turn into a gif.

In May 2017, the former model infamously swiped her husband away when he tried to grab her hand after arriving at the Tel Aviv airport in Israel.

“The media labeled it as a ‘swat’ and used it as supposed evidence of martial discord,” Melania wrote in her self-titled new memoir, according to The Independent.

She continued, “This false narrative had been perpetuated since the beginning of the campaign, and it was disheartening to see how eager people were to believe in it.”

As another example of possible marital discord, Melania introduced her spouse at the Madison Square Garden event in October. Many viewers focused on their attempt at a kiss in front of the New York City audience.

As Donald went in to embrace his wife, it looked as if Melania turned her head away from him. Instead of a kiss on the lips, they exchanged clumsy cheek-to-cheek pecks.

Many of Trump’s supporters either downplayed or ignored Melania not appearing in the picture uploaded by Kai. For instance, a fan responded, “What a beautiful family!”

Melania did comment on her husband winning the 2024 presidential race. She posted a message about him being elected the 47th President of the United States on X.

“The majority of Americans have entrusted us with this important responsibility,” Melania tweeted on Nov. 6. “We will safeguard the heart of our republic – freedom.”

She added, “I anticipate the citizens of our nation rejoining in commitment to each other and rising above ideology for the sake of individual liberty, economic prosperity, and security.”

Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated for the second time in Washington on Jan. 20, 2025. The former host of “The Apprentice” reality television program’s first term in office as president took place from Jan. 20, 2017, through Jan. 20, 2021.