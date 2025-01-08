‘Melania Has Her Eye on Elon’: Donald Trump and Melania’s Marriage Takes Another Hit Amid Her Alleged Relief That Elon Musk Has Become Her Husband’s ‘Babysitter’

The optics of Trump’s third marriage are bleak for those critically taking note of reports hinting at a loveless union.

Now, more people are coming forward with purported insights into how his current wife, Melania Trump, is preparing to resume first lady duties as she and husband Donald Trump embark upon a second term in the White House.

The former model was rarely spotted with the Republican nominee during his 2024 reelection campaign, sparking rumors about their relationship. Several spectators have suggested that the Slovenian beauty is a contracted wife only obligated to make an appearance beside Trump for her own financial gain.

The pair have been married since 2005 and share one child, a son named Barron William Trump. The embattled political leader is also a father to adult children Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump.

However, one person who was a visible and staunch backer of the elected official on the campaign trail, and even now, is Elon Musk.

Days after winning the presidential election in November, Trump appointed the Tesla co-founder and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a newly created “government efficiency” agency tasked with cutting out “wasteful” federal spending.

The billionaire businessman has reportedly spent “nearly every single day” at the Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate since the election. While Melania has only been spotted in the vicinity of her husband a handful of times, most recently during the New Year’s Eve party hosted at the residence.

According to People, the trophy wife is said to be unbothered by the time “The Apprentice” boss and his right-hand man have logged. “Melania is glad to have a babysitter for Donald, and she will find some kind of project to team up with him herself if he stays around,” the outlet reported it was told by a source it did not name.

The purported insider added, “Melania has her own life and isn’t bothered by political dealings her husband has with others. … But so far, she has no issues with Musk.” A second also unnamed well-placed insider also shared that “Melania is in good spirits and does her own thing and is not bothered one way or the other by Musk hanging around.”

“For the most part, she is not involved with subjects her husband is discussing with Musk or anyone else hanging around him,” the anonymous mouthpiece continued. “Right now, Trump has a lot of people wanting things from him. She is all too aware of that.”

Furthermore, it is reported that “Melania is glad to have her husband busy with his work…and so far Musk is part of that mindset.” However, Melania’s acceptance of the “bromance” has been met with mixed reactions online.

On People’s platform, one person asked, “Are all 3 walking on Election Day or just elan and trump?” A second commenter typed, “Melania has her own life..Melania does her own thing..lots of hints that she basically lives a separate life from him. Good for her.”

More salacious remarks alluded to theories that Melania and Musk may spark a connection of their own that extends well beyond politics. One such comment read, “Yes, i’m sure she will find her way to ‘partner’ with him, lol.” While another wrote, “Maybe Melania has her eye on Elon! $$$$ CHA CHING!!!”

It has been speculated that when the couple returns the White House after the Jan. 20 inauguration that Melania will maintain her own bedroom separate from Trump’s. The pair allegedly shared this same setup during his first term.