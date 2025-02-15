‘Don’t Do It’: Former NFL Coach Bill Belichick Warned About 24-Year-Old Girlfriend After Having Discussions About Marriage

Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson are in talks to take the next step in their relationship.

Page Six reported on Feb. 13 that it was told by a source it did not name that the two have “definitely discussed marriage” and that it “isn’t out of the question.”

Belichick, who is nearly 50 years Hudson’s senior, reportedly began dating Hudson after his split with his longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday in September 2023.

Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson reportedly in talks of marriage (Photo: Jordan_isabella / Instagram)

According to what the New York Post gossip page claims it was told by its purported insider, the former New England Patriots head coach and former cheerleader have discussed marriage to the depths of talking about marital paperwork as well. The supposed source said that the couple “would definitely get a prenup.”

When it comes to jumping the broom, Hudson is apparently not in any big rush. The source said, “Jordon hasn’t put any pressure on Bill at all to propose, and she feels like it will happen when and if the time is right.”

Page Six readers responded to the news in the comments.

One person said, “Bill, we have all seen this a million times. DON’T DO IT. There are too few success stories here. Keep using each other any way you want but DON’T GET MARRIED TO HER !”

Another wrote, “The 21st century is not that different from the 17th and 18th century: transactional marriages abound, especially when the man is extremely aged and the young woman has little net worth.”

A third person interpreted the news as, “Correction. Bill has discussed prenups. And Jordon has discussed marriage.”

Belichick coached in the NFL for nearly 50 years for several teams, with 24 seasons as the head coach for the New England Patriots. He was named as head coach of the University of North Carolina football team last December. The veteran coach signed for an annual salary of $10 million for the next five years, which is about $10 million less than what he was making as an NFL coach.

72-year-old Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, have confirmed they are “overtly committed” to North Carolina 👀 pic.twitter.com/988hsFKqga — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 17, 2025

Despite the financial stability afforded to Hudson, some couldn’t stomach the idea of their relationship. One said, “Something very puking about this.”

Someone else wrote, “Excuse me while I throw up in my mouth a little!”

A Daily Mail reader asked bluntly, “So jordan what first attracted you to multi millionaire bill and the 48 years age difference,” while another said, “there has to be something wrong with her!”

On the contrary, some believe “Bill is a lucky man!” Yet some warned him to watch his pockets.

“She might marry him but will loan herself out to,” said one critic. “Well I think you will find out eventually! Bill, watch your bank account doesn’t get emptied!

Another said, “They’ve also discussed life insurance, crematoriums and headstones…. Oops and last will and testament. Just to prove the strength of their love!!!!”

There is no playbook to how Bill Belichick met his girlfriend Jordon Hudson. pic.twitter.com/oddVltxH8a — E! News (@enews) February 12, 2025

As recently confirmed by Hudson, 24, she and Belichick met back in 2021 and began dating when she was 21. They reportedly were on the same airline flight from Massachusetts to Florida and began chatting after Belichick noticed Hudson reading a book called “Deductive Logic.” She was a student cheerleader at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts.

On Feb. 11, Hudson posted the book on her Instagram to wish Belichick a “Happy Meetiversary.”

Flipping open the cover, Belichick, 72, wrote, “Jordon thanks for giving me a course on logic. Safe travels,” before signing his name. In her caption, Hudson wrote, “Cheers to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later.”

Before dating Hudson and Holliday, Belichick was married for 29 years to Debby Clarke.