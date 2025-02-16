‘Went Full MAGA’: Amber Rose’s Unrecognizable New Look Months After Endorsing Donald Trump Leaves Fans In Shambles

Hip-hop’s second-most famous bald head, Amber Rose, has always been known for her bold fashion choices and unapologetic personality, but her latest transformation has left fans completely stunned.

Just months after publicly endorsing the new president, Donald Trump, and his MAGA movement, recent photos of the model and self-proclaimed activist have set social media ablaze with reactions.

On Thursday, Feb. 13, Amber Rose made an appearance at Travis Scott’s third annual Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic in Houston, Texas.

Influencer Amber Rose gets dragged on social media after pictures show looking older than usual. (Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

The star-studded event, held at Daikin Park, featured big names like Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, former Major League Baseball pitcher CC Sabathia, former Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson, rapper Slim Thug, producer Metro Boomin, and reggaeton artist Ozuna, and actress and singer Teyana Taylor.

The fundraiser aimed to support Houston-area youth by providing educational and creative resources through Scott’s foundation.

However, a video of Rose conducting an interview sparked massive online chatter after social media users quickly zeroed in on a close-up of her face and neck.

Many are saying the former bombshell who became famous for her distinctive platinum blond buzz cut, has undergone a dramatic change in appearance, blaming it on her Trump affiliation and race.

“Ummm… I know this ain’t who I think it is,” wrote one stunned Twitter user, expressing the collective shock that reverberated through social media.

The disbelief was echoed by another user who commented, “NO WAY this is the Amber Rose.” A third said, “I thought this was xtinaaaa. shave ur head again girl we can’t be having these mix ups.”

I had to see for myself. They AI’d the most outta that pic. I even zoomed in to see… pic.twitter.com/fuiNrLB99b — A-M-P can't spell tAMPa without me (@AMP_FIELDVISION) February 15, 2025

The criticism of the former video vixen’s appearance has been particularly harsh, with social media users drawing various comparisons.

Others made pointed political references, with one user noting, “Amber Rose went full MAGA and started aging like a banana.”

Another said, “MAGA aging process.”

The discourse surrounding Rose’s transformation has taken on racial undertones, with some commenters attributing her changed appearance to her biracial genetics.

The venom that many on social media have for her follows concern about her behavior. In May 2023, Rose was dismissed from season two of “College Hill: Celebrity” edition after a fistfight with cast member, rapper Joseline Hernandez.

In the sixth episode of the season, while in African-American literature class at Alabama State University, the Puerto Rican princess challenged Rose on her identity.

Joseline spoke the truth about how conflicted Amber Rose was. pic.twitter.com/yNQpr7QlpQ — @mistergeezy.bsky.social (@mistergeezy) May 21, 2024

“I identify myself and let you know who that is,” Rose replied.

A bewildered Hernandez said, “Your problem is that you really wanna be a white girl.” She went further adding, “You don’t want to say you’re Black, that’s weird to me. I always thought she considered herself Black too.”

Nearly a later after video footage of the full fight was leaked to the public, Rose hit back at those who condemned her, including political journalists such as Joy Ann Reid.

“Hi @joyAnnReid I’ve never said I wasn’t black I said I identity as biracial. I’m not going ot invalid my white father to make you feel more comfortable,” Rose posted on X in July 2024.

“Stop being a race baiter ur president does enough race baiting for all of us,” she continued tagging a dig at then-President Joe Biden.

Despite her claims, Rose, did in fact, say “I do not consider myself a black woman. Absolutely not,” during a 2015 Hot97 interview that continues to resurface.

Y’all remember this ???



Joseline wasn’t wrong at all during her argument with Amber Rose. That’s why Amber got up wanting to fight lol cause she was being truthfully called out. Then acting like a Karen to production, confused why she getting put in a hotel .. like girlllllllll pic.twitter.com/i3HsuTGnZ8 — BIG LEO. ❤️‍🔥 (@QingDiamond) June 9, 2023

Also in July 2024, she had a sit-down interview with Candace Owens, where she revealed that she lost deals and business as an influencer in the hip-hop and entertainment industry since voicing her political support.

But her controversial endorsement of Trump at the Republican National Convention, also in July, is what sent some fans over the edge.

During her speech, Rose expressed support for Trump’s tough-on-crime policies, including his controversial proposal to implement the death penalty for drug dealers.

Adding fuel to the fire, Rose appeared in a music video titled “Trump Trump Baby” alongside MAGA-affiliated rapper Forgiato Blow, further cementing her alliance with the conservative movement.

The collaboration featured Rose alongside the rapper, who prominently displayed his “MAGA” chain and tattoos, making their political alignment unmistakable. Photos from the video shoot hit the internet and made many of her former fans gasp in disbelief.

The situation becomes more complex when considering Rose’s previous advocacy work. As the founder of the SlutWalk and a vocal supporter of women’s empowerment and sexual liberation, her endorsement of Trump has struck many as contradictory.

Critics point to Trump’s administration’s actions regarding women’s rights, including restrictions on birth control access and the weakening of Title IX protections, as being fundamentally at odds with Rose’s previous platform.

Adding to the controversy, Rose had been vocal in her criticism of former Vice President Kamala Harris, whom she dismissively referred to as “Cackling Kamala,” expressing concerns about Harris’ potential presidency.

This stance has further alienated many of her former supporters who view her political shift as a departure from her earlier advocacy work.

The reactions to Rose’s transformation continue to pour in, with some offering unsolicited advice. “Time to get some work done,” suggested one commenter, while another simply stated, “Damn girl… you look baddddd.”

As Rose continues to navigate the fallout from both her political endorsements and physical transformation, one thing remains clear: she has the people talking, though perhaps not in the way she might have anticipated.