Amber Rose Sparks Fury with Fans for Backing Donald Trump’s Death Penalty for Drug Dealers Plan While Fearing ‘Cackling Kamala’ In Office

Since 2018, Donald Trump has been proposing a policy of instituting the death penalty for drug dealers and gang members, lumping them into the same mix as child predators, sex traffickers, and police killers in a plan he says will not only make America great again but safe again. While speaking to his supporters in Glendale, Arizona, Friday, he also said that anyone who shoots a law enforcement officer should also get “the death penalty with a quicker trial.”

One of his supporters, Amber Rose, took to social media to persuade her 24.2 million followers to vote for the former president in the upcoming presidential election, lifting him as someone who will keep the country safe with his tough-on-crime policies.

Amber Rose took to social media to persuade her 24.2 million not to vote for Kamala Harris (Photos: YouTube screenshot/WSVN; AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Rose, who has a child with Wiz Khalifah, a Crip-affiliated rapper through his friend and label mate Chevy Woods, captioned a video of Trump’s speech her: “Don’t you want a better America for us and our Children???? How could you not Vote for this Man?!”

She continued her endorsement with, “AMERICA NEEDS HIM!!! We are in shambles right now. If cackling Kamala gets in office it’ll be a sad, depressed, murderous, broke ass 4 years to come.”

Many critics immediately chimed in, mocking her for her blind support of Trump and her loose grip on the politics at hand.

One follower challenged one of his policies, writing, “Death penalty for drug dealers? Obsurd!!”

Another commented, “So big pharma getting the death penalty? Like all employees, salespeople, or just the C-suite? Please clarify.”

A third follower remarked, “Was this supposed to make us wanna vote for him? It did the opposite for me.”

Others turned their attention to Trump’s plan for sex traffickers and noted that her candidate was on a slippery slope to the penitentiary himself.

“He and Epstein were friends. Right?! Good day girl!!” a comment reminded.

Others noted that Trump’s tough-on-crime stance seemed hypocritical given his legal troubles, including being found liable for sexual abuse in the case of E. Jean Carroll, posting, “Anyone going to tell him he’s part of that death penalty for sexual assault.”

Several people in Amber Rose’s comment section laughed at the irony of Trump being so tough on crime, considering his 34 convictions make him a criminal, too.

“The felon reading out felon charges ..so funny and weird,” someone wrote.

One person referenced his comment about giving police officers “full immunity” from any crime they may have committed while on duty, asking, “What about law enforcement when they kill us for no reason !???”

Thousands of people weighed in on the debate, with some expressing frustration over Rose’s support for Trump, while others criticized Vice President Kamala Harris’ record on criminal justice.

Some erroneously stated “Kamala put black men in prison and laughed about it.”

A few pointed out inconsistencies in Trump’s immigration policies, with one commenter noting, “Refresh my memory but isn’t he the one who stopped the bipartisan border bill??”

Others still laughed at her, saying, “Girl you are gonna find yourself on the wrong side of History. For your own sake…Give it up!!!”

And others railed at him for going so hard on immigration policy but pushing his Republican cohorts in Congress not to pass an immigration reform bill.

As the comments continued to pour in, some suggested that Rose’s support for Trump was more about gaining attention on social media than a genuine endorsement of his platform.

“Someone please take her phone! Amber, at this point you just want attention sweetie,” one user wrote.

Rose’s endorsement of Trump, whom she described as an “alpha male,” came weeks before the Republican National Convention. She was later invited to speak, potentially as part of an effort to attract young and minority voters.

The Slut Walk founder, who initially gained fame as Kanye West’s girlfriend and later as the partner of Wiz Khalifa, has since transitioned into rapping and has been promoting Trump alongside rapper Forgiato Blow, who calls himself the “Mayor of Magaville.”

Rose has emerged as one of Trump’s most vocal supporters in the urban space, even taking shots at the Democratic National Committee and criticizing those who support Vice President Harris.