‘I Just Feel Safe’: Amber Rose Ripped for Praising Donald Trump as the ‘Epitome of an Alpha Male’ Days Before Alleged Assassination Attempt

Amber Rose is facing intense backlash on social media after praising Donald Trump as the epitome of an “alpha male.” The Slut Walk founder, who has recently secured a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention, sat down with the former president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, enthusiastically advocating for his election.

Amber Rose, who rose to fame in the early 2000s as Kanye West’s high-profile girlfriend, recently appeared on Laura Trump’s “The Right View” podcast on Thursday, July 11.

During the 20-minute interview, Rose delved into her admiration for Donald Trump, citing his machismo as the key factor that makes him an appealing candidate in her eyes.

Fans reacted furiously after Amber Rose declared Trump the ultimate ‘Alpha Male’ in a recent podcast interview. (Photo: @amberrose/Instagram)

“I’m a single mother of two. I’m an American, I was born in Philadelphia, and for me, Donald Trump is the epitome of an alpha male,” she said.

She added, “He’s there to protect, provide, make sure the citizens of the U.S. are in a good economy, protecting us. I feel protected by Donald Trump. That’s why I want to come out and publicly endorse him. Because I just feel safe.”

Later in the interview, Rose asked Lara, “Is Donald Trump not for women’s rights issues? He’s trying to make America great again that’s for women too, right?”

Trump’s daughter-in-law then asked, “Does him getting convicted change the way you view him?” referencing his recent conviction of 34 counts in May 2024 for falsifying official business records surrounding paying people to keep quiet about his dalliance with adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

“Nope, not at all. I will still vote for Donald Trump,” Rose replied.

Trump then asked, “Do you think it will help his chances to get reelected?”

“I think it helps him more. I think it actually helps him. I think people see the injustice in what happened, and they wanna vote for him more than ever,” Rose replied. “I think we just did our research. We’re not brainwashed anymore by the left. I can say that about myself. All these years, I’ve been brainwashed, and I’m not anymore.”

The Neighborhood Talk posted a clip from the interview, and many of its 1.9 million followers weighed in.

“Address those Daddy issues in therapy not at the polls ma’am,” one person wrote.

“If Trump is your epitome… you’ve lived a VERY sad life baby girl,” someone else commented.

A third comment read, “Translation: My tiny star was fading and I figured this would give me some publicity,” before another said, “Literally. Just say that you were paid by his campaign and go lay in the dirt. How disgusting.”

A few people referenced her College Hill fight, saying, “Boooooooooo, don’t make me call Joseline.”

In 2023, Rose, 40, starred in season 2 of “Celebrity College Hill.”

Throughout the season, tensions escalated between her and reality TV personality Joseline Hernandez but sparked into a beatdown fight after the Puerto Rican princess questioned Rose’s racial identity.

“I consider you a Black person like myself. A lot of people do that to me. They say, ‘she’s Spanish, she’s not Black,’” the Zeus star said during a classroom scene.

In her testimonial clip, Rose says, “Joseline, stop identifying me. Let me identify myself and let you know what that is.”

When the scene cuts back to the classroom, Rose confronts Hernandez and says, “When you say the ‘whitey,’ and then you turn around and look at me.”

While the rapper says that Rose is sensitive, the clip quickly escalated into a riotous fight. The conflict culminated in a heated physical altercation that results in both women being expelled from the program.

In the MAGA world, Rose has emerged as a controversial media figure. She sparked outrage on social media after participating in a pro-Trump photo shoot alongside Forgiato Blow, the self-styled Mayor of Magaville. During the shoot, Rose donned a bright red MAGA hat and a chunky Cuban link chain featuring a medallion of Trump, which also displayed the iconic “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Black Twitter immediately gave her a new name, “Magaclown,” but Trump followers have embraced her with open arms.

Not everyone in the Republican party is excited about her affiliation with the presidential campaign and the real estate she has been given in the media.

Fox News reports that she has several conservative critics furious that her endorsement has moved from social media to a stage at the RNC, notably because of her lifestyle and embracing of atheism, appreciating satanism, vocally pro-abortion, and pro-LGBT stances.

On July 13, just two days after Rose’s comments about Trump being an alpha male, there was an attempt on the former president’s life. Gunfire erupted during Trump’s campaign rally in Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. As the shots rang out, Trump was seen grabbing his ear as he ducked for cover. Secret Service agents swooped in, and as the former president stood up, his supporters were shocked to see his bloodied right ear. Initial reports from Newsmax’s Alex Salvi and Axios’ Juliegrace Brufke said that a Pennsylvania police source informed that Trump was not struck by a bullet but hit by glass fragments from a nearby teleprompter. However, Trump took to his Truth Social account to assure his fans that he was hit by a bullet but is fine.

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” he said in his statement.” Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

The FBI has identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. He was fatally shot by Secret Service agents.