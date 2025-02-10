‘She Should Keep Her Mouth Shut:’ Bill Belichick’s 24-Year-Old Cheerleader Girlfriend Shades Falcons with ‘Savage’ T-Shirt Years After Patriots Super Bowl Matchup

Bill Belichick’s 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Trolls Atlanta Falcons Fans With ‘Savage’ Super Bowl LI, Calling Herself an Expert on Birds Amid Ridicule Over 48-Year Age Gap

Bill Belichick has a girlfriend who is willing to go nuclear in his defense. The former New England Patriots head coach was among thousands of football fanatics who flocked to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9. In tow with the 72-year-old was his new love interest, Jordon Hudson, 24.

The couple was spotted strolling the Big Easy and catching up with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Belichick wore jeans and a Jordan brand University of North Carolina shirt, where he will be overseeing the Tar Heels football team for the next five years.

Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson ribs the Atlanta Falcons after snubbing him the head coaching gig. Photos: Jordon_isabella/Instagram.

Hudson, a former Bridgewater State University cheerleader, wore black athletic leggings and a gray, long-sleeve shirt that read: CHAMPIONS Super Bowl LI FALCONS.

Her attire was quickly deemed a dig at the Atlanta Dirty Birds, seeing as though the victory garment was from their ill-fated showdown against her boyfriend’s Patriots in 2017. The Falcons suffered one of the game’s greatest upsets when they lost an 18-point lead after riding high into halftime. The matchup’s final score was 34-28.

But the mockery of the defeat goes deeper. Belichick stepped down as head coach of the six-time championship team in January 2024. That same month, it was reported that he went through multiple rounds of interviews for the head coaching gig with the Falcons, though the franchise landed on former Tampa Bay Buccaneers leader Raheem Morris. Eleven months later, Belichick entered into the multi-year deal with UNC.

The young lady refers to herself as an ornithologist, an expert on birds, and even joked about being in paradise when she shared a photo of herself standing in front of a jumbo, green, LED-lit sign that read, “GEAUX BIRDS” in a Super Bowl Sunday Instagram Story post. She added, “ba-dum-tsk” in her caption. Hudson’s loaded mockery of birds made for floods of commentary online.

A sports fan wrote, “Bellichek wanted complete control of the falcons including firing the whole team and starting again. He’s not that good of a coach, Brady made him what he is.” Someone else sarcastically remarked, “So savage, so brutal! I’m not sure how any member of the Falcons can leave their house since the 24 year old scammer wore this t shirt.”

One of the most winning coaches’ supporters said, “It would still be so cool if he won another ring with another team. Or pretty neat to go college and win it all there. Now that would be so cool.”

However, Hudson’s petty swipe at her beau also drew criticism of her and her senior lover. “She should keep her mouth shut. She’s already the subject of ridicule, jokes and snickering,” read one comment. The pair began dating in 2023 and have been the punchline of jokes calling out Belichick for poaching a lady 48 years younger than him after his 16-year relationship with Linda Holliday, 62, ended.

At this point, onlookers think, “Belichick’s sons need to hold an intervention.” The NFL alum shares kids, daughter Amanda and sons Steve and Brian, with ex-wife Debby Clarke Belichick. A like-minded critic also typed that Hudson is a “SCAMMER woman trying to get old man’s money. Plain and simple.”

The football legend is worth an estimated $70 million. Despite Hudson rocking a uniquely designed ring on that finger, speculation of an engagement have not been confirmed.