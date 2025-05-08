‘She Had Usher Looking Like He Was the Special Guest’: Usher Left Stunned By White Woman’s Bold Cherry Trick

Usher is still making headlines with his cherry segment.

The singer, already known for his electrifying Las Vegas residency, has turned up the heat — adding a sexy twist that’s not only gone viral but even stirred up relationship drama, like the infamous Keke Palmer moment.

In the middle of his show, Usher walks around the audience — which for some is already exciting enough to see him up close — and he dangles cherries in front of different women. At that point, it’s time for the women to put on a show of their own as many try to seductively pluck the cherries off the stem with their mouths.

Usher gets taken aback by a woman’s bold move at his concert. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Live Nation)

It’s an experience that has yet to wear off for fans and could arguably be one of the most highly anticipated moments of his concerts. Things got steamy at his recent concert when a woman turned up the flirtation as Usher brought her a bowl of cherries — and a fan caught it all on video.

In the TikTok video originally posted on April 8, viewers can see a white woman’s head tilted back as she playfully rubs her tongue on both of the cherries being held by the “Seduction” singer. She then wraps her lips around one and bites it off before she goes for the next one and bites that too. The blonde woman then looks directly at Usher and raises her eyebrows.

The camera then pans over to Usher, who has a look of shock with his own eyebrows raised. A woman near the person recording can be heard saying, “She licked him. She licked him.”

The video appears to be from one of Usher’s 10 scheduled shows at London’s O2 Arena, as the TikToker included “#usher02” in the caption. The “OMG” singer has been performing there from March 29 through May 7 — and the woman heard in the clip also had a distinct English accent, further hinting at the location.

The video has now spread to X, and fans are sharing their responses under the video.

One person said, “LMAO she had Usher looking like he was the special guest.”

Someone else said, “I need to go to a usher concert just so he can give the cherries to me.”

I need to go to a usher concert just so he can give the cherries to me 😭😭😭 — Valeria Moxx 🇮🇹 (@Valeriamoxx10) May 8, 2025

A third said, “Damn if I were usher I woulda stopped the show and took her on a date immediately.” Usher likely would not due to being happily married since tying the knot to music executive Jennifer Goicoechea in February 2024.

He discussed the now-infamous segment during his February appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” explaining it started with strawberries before moving on to other fruits — and finally, cherries.

“Cherries were something that I felt was fun and just kind of active. It was a bit erotic,” said Usher, making it clear that the moment is only meant to be an experience and not to cause any trouble.

He told Jennifer Hudson, “It’s just fun activation and, I mean, that’s what R&B is all about–being connected and making people feel something. I don’t mean to break up houses.”

He later added, “I have a very happy home and I don’t want to break up anybody else’s happy home. But, if you’re going to take the risk, why not come to the Usher show and have a good time?”

Usher and his wife share three children in addition to the two teenage sons, he has with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.