‘All These Rules Leave Us Super Single’: Keke Palmer Calls Out Double Standard of Successful Women Having to Date Successful Men When Men Can Find a ‘Lady Under a Bridge’ and Not Be Judged

Keke Palmer, 31, is speaking out about double standards when it comes to dating.

The “One of Them Days” actress sat down with media personality Bevy Smith for the “Radio Andy” show. At one point, the two women talked about Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham’s high-profile relationship.

Winfrey, 71, and Graham, 74, are one of the most famous non-married couples in the world. The Mississippi-born billionaire mogul has been with her beau since 1986.

Stedman’s estimated $10 million net worth is vastly eclipsed by Oprah’s $3 billion fortune, causing the consulting firm founder to face scrutiny over not being the so-called “breadwinner” in the relationship.

Actress and singer Keke Palmer has the internet in an uproar after weighing in on a gender role debate. (Photo credit: @keke/Instagram)

“I live for Stedman, but Stedman has, for many decades been the butt of jokes,” Smith said during the “Radio Andy” conversation. Palmer responded, “Yeah, because of gender rules.”

The Primetime Emmy Award winner added, “People feel like, ‘Well, she’s Oprah Winfrey.’ Who do y’all want her to be with? Barack Obama?’ That doesn’t make sense.”

“Nobody cares when a man finds his woman under a bridge. No one cares. And I frankly don’t care. If that’s who you love, that’s who you love. Why do we have to deal with that? That to me makes no sense,” Palmer also expressed.

The “Just Keke” album creator then recalled her dad’s advice to find a man who treats his partner “right.” According to Palmer, those fatherly lessons led her to recognize that the one thing she does not need from a romantic companion is money.

“Now, if you wanna give a little something to get my nails done, something cute, I’m fine with it,” Palmer said. “But you might still look like Stedman to the world, and that’s a great role.”

Keke’s remarks generated heated discussion among internet users. For instance, a YouTube commenter praised the former child star by writing, “She is 100% right. Well said.”

“I agree. You love who you love. As long as he’s not living off of your money,” posted a second supporter of Palmer’s take on gender roles. A third offered, “I’ve said this forever. All these RULES leave us super single and super unhappy.”

One woman co-signed Keke’s opinion about Oprah’s longtime significant other, posting, “Thank you for sticking up for Stedman. He’s a great guy.” A similar comment read, “Preach… It’s so true. Stedman has his own. He didn’t need hers. Real love, people need to chill.”

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham have shared the most special bond for over 30 years pic.twitter.com/gW44DFNGOU — Oprah Daily (@OprahDaily) December 16, 2020

Some people in the comment section mentioned Palmer’s troubled past relationship with Darius Jackson. After going public as a couple in 2021, Palmer and Jackson welcomed a son, Leodis “Leo” Jackson, in 2023 before parting ways later that year.

“This is a genuine question. Was Keke’s boyfriend esteemed? And he was so jealous. I agree, money doesn’t matter, but a man still needs to be ambitious, confident, and loving, etc,” one YouTuber commenter declared about Keke’s former fitness instructor boyfriend.

In addition, someone commented, “Keke, dating a Stedman who has his own money or a regular guy with a 9 to 5 who makes a decent living is completely different from what you had going on with [your baby daddy,] sis. I think that’s all people were trying to get at. You accepted him for him, but he couldn’t do the same.”

Palmer met Jackson, 31, at a Diddy-hosted party in 2021 through his brother, “Insecure” actor Sarunas Jackson. In August 2021, the newfound lovers went official on Instagram with a photo carousel celebrating Keke’s birthday.

While hosting a December 2022 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” Palmer unveiled her baby bump to the television audience. The pregnancy reveal came after months of rumors that the “Nope” cast member was expecting a child with Jackson.

Keke’s steamy interaction with Usher at the R&B vocalist’s Las Vegas residency in July 2023 created a rift with Jackson. In response to Palmer wearing a black bodysuit and sheer dress to the concert, Darious publicly slammed the mother of his child.

In November 2023, Palmer filed for sole custody of Leo. She was also granted a temporary restraining order against Jackson after accusing him of multiple instances of physical and emotional abuse.

Palmer and Jackson are said to currently be in a more positive place when it comes to co-parenting two-year-old Leo. She spoke to People in June 2025 not long after the Father’s Day holiday.

“His dad, Darius, is in the military, so he’s not able to be as around, but [he’s] making sure he’s getting what he needs to get and doing good for our son,” Palmer told the outlet. The “Master of Me” memoir author added, “I think we both have grown a lot.”

Palmer is presently single. Before dealing with Jackson, she was also romantically linked to New Boyz group member Earl “Ben J” Benjamin, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” actor Quincy Brown, and “Paranoid” singer Ty Dolla $ign.

As far as her professional life, Keke will star in Amazon Prime Video’s “The Pickup” alongside comedians Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson. The heist comedy movie is scheduled for release on Aug. 6.