‘She’s a Master of Seduction’: Former Friend of Jeff Bezos’ Fiancée Alleges Lauren Sánchez Has Eyes for Bill Clinton In Bombshell Blog Post

In a jaw-dropping exposé, Lauren Sánchez’s former friend and yoga instructor Alanna Zabel has stepped forward with shocking allegations about Jeff Bezos’ fiancée.

The instructor alleges that Sánchez’s daring outfit choices at some of the recent high-profile political events were less about turning heads for her billionaire partner and more about reigniting an old crush on none other than former President Bill Clinton, whom she suspected would be in attendance.

Zabel wrote in a blog on her site, “I have a personal theory about Lauren’s choice of provocative fashion at political events.”

“When Lauren first met Bill Clinton back in 2009, she admitted to me that she had a crush on him. So, as a joke, I called her ‘Monica’ for a few weeks,” revealed the ex-friend, who served as Sanchez’s personal yoga instructor for years.

“I personally believe that her choice of such provocative dress, both at the White House state dinner in April 2024 and the inauguration in January 2025, has a lot to do with her anticipation of seeing Bill Clinton,” Zabel alleged.

Lauren Sanchez’s Former Friend and Yoga Instructor Drops Bombshell Claims About Lauren Sanchez’s Alleged Crush on Bill Clinton (Photos: @laurenwsanchez / Instagram; @clintoncenter / Instagram)

Sánchez and Zabel’s friendship reportedly soured after an unspecified incident at Sanchez’s 40th birthday party and because Zabel accused Sánchez’s new children’s book, “The Fly Who Flew to Space,” of being a ripoff of her work.

The beef has been so tender that Zabel has filed a lawsuit against Sánchez, accusing her of stealing the concept for a children’s book about space exploration that she had pitched to Bezos’ team.

Zabel further claimed to have documentation to back her statements, adding, “I still have the emails!”

The yogi’s claims arrive on the heels of backlash surrounding Sánchez’s attention-grabbing look at former President Trump’s January 2025 inauguration.

Dressed in a white Alexander McQueen suit paired with a lace bra, Sánchez’s ensemble stirred up a storm on social media. Many critics blasted it as inappropriate for the formal occasion. Adding fuel to the fire, viral photos surfaced showing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seemingly sneaking a glance in her direction during the event.

The former judy didn’t stop there. She delved into Sánchez’s insecurities, describing her as a master manipulator when it comes to public perception.

“She’s a master of seduction but terrified of actually being seen,” Zabel shared in her unverified claim. “She doesn’t even have sex without full-body camouflage makeup. The majority of her seduction is done with revealing clothing that still covers her and very dim lighting.”

According to Zabel, Sánchez has also enlisted a high-powered PR team notorious for controlling narratives and staging photos to maintain her image.

“They have arrangements with certain news outlets, ensuring no negative stories are published about Lauren in exchange for exclusive scoops,” Zabel claimed.

She outlined the strategy as “Stage it, Photoshop it, Sell it, Bait the public into believing it—all for fake attention and manufactured fame.”

This might also be behind her new wardrobe change and makeover, revealed at the top of the year, after months of her style being slammed for being classless and trashy.

Sánchez and Bezos have been under the media spotlight since their relationship went public in 2019. Their romance, revealed amid both parties’ divorces, became even more sensational after leaked intimate texts were traced back to Sánchez’s brother. Despite the controversies, Bezos reportedly remains unaware of any alleged image manipulation tactics, according to The Cut.

“Jeff doesn’t pay attention to media stories or read comment sections. Lauren’s having a field day crafting this illusion of desirability in the press,” Zabel claimed. “She uses this to fuel Jeff’s desire for her, making him believe others want her too—it’s all part of her seduction game, which she’s mastered.”

Zabel’s decision to air these allegations seems to stem from more than just past grievances.

“I’m calling this out because I’m tired of attention-starved individuals manipulating the public with smoke and mirrors,” Zabel stated firmly. “It’s all an illusion, like a Wizard of Oz act, and it’s time someone pulled back the curtain on Lauren’s tactics.”

She ended with a warning, “Lauren should think twice about crossing someone who knows her secrets. Trust me—I have more to share.”

Sanchez has yet to respond to the unsubstantiated allegations or rumors that she’s interested in the former Head of State.