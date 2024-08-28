‘OMFG She Looks 16’: Beyoncé Fans Do a Double Take After Pre-Teen Blue Ivy Is Spotted Wearing a Strapless Top While Out with Friends

Blue Ivy Carter, one of hip-hop’s most famous nepo kids, has grown up right in front of her parents’ and fans’ eyes, with the Beyhive collective claiming her as their niece.

And like any niece that one hasn’t seen in a long time, many are gobsmacked at how mature and beautiful Beyonce and Jay-Z’s oldest daughter is.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé welcomed their oldest daughter Blue Ivy in 2012. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Paparazzi caught a quick glimpse of Blue Ivy walking down the street in Beverly Hills with a full denim look on with her friends. The 12-year-old Grammy winner rocked some blue jean cargo pants and jacket with a simple white silk scarf as a top, showing off her bare clavicle area and shoulders. On her feet she rocked a pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro High in University Blue, black and white.

Around her neck was a gold chain which paired nicely long brown tresses. Blue concealed her face with sunglasses, but there was no mistaking she was the daughter of Black music royalty, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

It didn’t take long for social media to erupt with reactions. The hive immediately took to the X platform and said, “Excuse Me Blue Ivy??!!!” and called her “her mom’s twin.”

Another person gasped, “This is literally crazy to me like she’s GROWN.”

However, not everyone was comfortable with the attention Blue Ivy was receiving.

Many continued saying, “She’s not grown. She is a CHILD. Can we not start this mess please,” while others couldn’t help but notice how tall she’s gotten.

One person said, “Hate that she can’t even chill in peace with her friends without being photographed.”

hate that she can't even chill in peace with her friends without being photographed — ☆ jean-baptiste ☆ (@artworkbyjb) August 27, 2024

The issue of paparazzi photographing the young star was also a hot topic, with one fan blasting in capital letters, “Blue Ive Carter is 12 years old. Paparazzi should not be stalking a child out along with her child friends, snapping photos of these children and plastering images of them all over the internet for profit. ABSOF—KINGLUTELY NOT.”

Images of the Renaissance World featured dancer were posted on Instagram by the GossipTwins, where many of their 131K followers weighed in on how big she has gotten.

One person said, “how old is she again omfg she looks 16.”

“She looks just like her mommy,” read another comment. Another added, “Mini Beyoncé BLU IVY looks so pretty like her Mom.” Someone else called her, “Lil Yonce.”

A few said she looks like her rapper father, writing, “Looking like jay z” and “She looks like dad! She is so bomb!”

A few fans who chimed in claimed she favored Ashanti, one of her mom’s contemporaries.

As Blue Ivy continues to grow up before our eyes, it’s clear that she’s not just riding on her parents’ coattails. She’s creating out her own legacy.

Blue won her first Grammy award in 2021 for her appearance in the music video for her mother’s song. “Brown Skin Girl” from “The Lion King: The Gift.”

Her latest project sees her stepping back into the spotlight as she lends her voice to the character Kiara in “Mufasa: The Lion King,” alongside her mom, who reprises her role as Nala from the 2019 live action “The Lion King” film.

Director Barry Jenkins, who helms the film, recently addressed why he cast Blue Ivy in the role, emphasizing that her selection was based on talent, not because of her famous mother.

“It had nothing to do with mom and dad. She was the right young woman for the job,” Jenkins told ET. He added, “There are some things she does in this film that are really emotional. She’s a thespian.”

Beyond her work in the film, the pre-teen is proving herself to be a multifaceted talent after earning her first Grammy award in 2021 at 9.

Her aunt Solange even bragged during the tour, writing, “Address me as Blue’s auntie only,” over a video clip of Blue dancing on stage to her mother’s 2019 single “BLACK PARADE.”

According to her grandmother, Tina Knowles, Blue is a true renaissance girl that can do almost anything, even potentially launching a career— like her mother— who also started out around the age of 7.

In an interview with E! News, Knowles shared, “She’s self-taught and she sounds like a concert pianist. She paints, she draws, she does poetry. She’s just an artistic soul.”

The proud grandmother expressed her pride at the time, adding, “I’m really, really proud of her. I can’t wait until the world gets to really hear.”

As far as Blue’s siblings Tina added that, “Rumi is a natural little star,” while boasting about Sir’s adoration for electronics and books.

If anyone knows how to make a star out of a kid, it would be Knowles, who whipped her daughter and friends into shape to form Destiny’s Child. Her dad might know something too. He was at the helm of launching Willow Smith’s career when she was 10, with the chart-topping song “Whip My Hair.”