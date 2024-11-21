‘She Was Definitely Hating!’: Simone Biles Ripped Apart for Giving George Strait’s Wife ‘Dirty Looks’ as Fans Race to Her Defense

Did Olympic gymnast Simone Biles cut her eyes at George Strait’s wife at the Country Music Awards?

Some people believe so following viral video footage of Biles, 27, showing her frustration while in the audience at the 58th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 20.

In several clips circulating online, the 27-year-old appeared to give Strait’s wife Norma Strait a “dirty look” at the annual awards show, where her husband was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist had television viewers questioning if she side-eyed the wife of the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient at the 2024 CMA Awards. (Photo: @simonebiles/Instagram)

“Anybody know if there’s a beef between Simone Biles and George Strait’s wife?” one X user asked on the night of the show.

The X post included a clip of Biles appearing to look upset as Norma and other attendees danced in the crowd during the Lifetime Achievement Award tribute performance.

Country stars Lainey Wilson, Jamey Johnson, Miranda Lambert, and Parker McCollum performed as part of the homage to the “King of Country Music.” In addition, Chris Stapleton joined Strait on stage to run through “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame” to close out the segment.

Speculation about Biles’ possible disdain shown at the CMA Awards became a topic of discussion online with fans and critics taking sides in the debate.

Anybody know if there’s a beef between Simone Biles and George Strait wife? #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/aVYDVcxsbI — Mr B. (@HoeAssMrB) November 21, 2024

“I watched that live and was wondering the same thing, then the death stare up and down, she was definitely hating!” a reply on the X platform stated.

The original X poster responded, “As long as I wasn’t the only one who saw it.”

In contrast, the legendary gymnast had her defenders. For instance, an X user posted, “She’s probably just observing her reaction [to be honest,] not thinking about cameras.”

“Nothing happened,” someone else argued. “George Strait’s wife isn’t about that messy stuff. Looks like Simone might have a resting b—- face. She also wasn’t the only Black person there. Country music has a lot of Black people from singers to musicians.”

A similar post read, “I saw this and cringed, that’s just her face but she should politely decline if she doesn’t appreciate country music.”

Another fan wrote, “She probably saw the camera focusing on George Strait’s wife and was just glancing over curiously. I don’t think she is giving a dirty look at all, just looks like she noticed the camera focusing on the people next to her.”

Despite the questions about Biles’ on-screen reaction, the multi-time world champion expressed her excitement about attending the 2024 CMA Awards on the day of the event.

Biles reposted images from the night to her Instagram Story. In one pic, shared by hairstylist Justin Revenge, the Olympic gold medalist displayed the short red dress she wore for the red carpet as well as the silver off the shoulder dress she wore inside the CMAs.

The star of Netflix’s “Simone Biles Rising” documentary series showed up at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to present the “Female Vocalist of the Year” award to country singer Lainey Wilson.

Lainey Wilson came out victorious in the “Female Vocalist of the Year” category against fellow nominees Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney, and Kacey Musgraves.

Biles had a successful year herself as an athlete. The Spring, Texas, native won four medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, raising her career total to a record-breaking 11 wins for an American gymnast.

However, Vice-President Kamala Harris could not echo Biles’ success as the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate. Harris lost to former President Donald Trump in the nationwide election.

Biles publically called on current Democratic President Joe Biden to take a stand on behalf of American women before MAGA Republican leader Trump enters the White House on Jan. 20, 2025.