Fans Accuse Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham of Attempting to Recreate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Impact — Here’s Why

We can usually see a celebrity couple from a mile away via headlines, interviews, and paparazzi shots of coffee dates. But every so often, a slow-burn relationship comes along, like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, which sneaks up on the public and makes many wonder, how did this happen? These celeb couples have a surprising impact because they reveal their relationship slowly, which feels — dare we say — authentic.

After Kim Kardashian and NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. were all smiles leaving an Oscars party together, fans wonder if they’re going for the Taylor-Travis impact: a slow reveal that makes us do a double take.

Odell Beckham Jr., Kim Kardashian. (Photos: @obg/Instagram, @kimkardashian/Instagram)

Though the couple is not yet official and the PDA is sparse, rumors have been circulating ever since June 2023, when the SKIMS founder hinted about a new man named “Fred” on season 3 of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.”

While the 42-year-old businesswoman and 31-year-old athlete may be trying to stoke some mystery — a la Swift and Kelce — many fans are not buying it. “They will never have a Kelce/Swift impact. Ever,” wrote one person on X.

REPORT: Free agent #NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly dating Kim Kardashian. pic.twitter.com/eU0O63ubBx — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 12, 2024

The buzz first started to gain momentum in September 2023 when an anonymous source confirmed their “connection” to US Weekly, citing “great chemistry” but adding, “There’s nothing official, so they’re both allowed to date other people.” The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and his longtime model girlfriend, Lauren Wood, whom he shares a son with, had recently split.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s relationship with her ex, “Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson, had been under a microscope for nine months, which may explain why she’s taking a cue from the Taylor Swift playbook and aiming for a low profile.

“You obviously learn from every situation, and the one thing I learned from [the] last situation was the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship so quickly,” Kardashian said about her stint with Davidson, per People. “I just want to sneak around a little bit. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak!”

When Kardashian and Beckham popped up in a celeb-packed Usher video teasing his Super Bowl halftime performance, it was viewed as another hint that love was in the air.

Fans couldn’t help but notice the duo were twinning in black leather when she quietly showed up to an important event: his 31st birthday party on Nov. 8, 2023. The pair continued to keep things chill when they descended on a Super Bowl party together at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on February 10, 2024, alongside famous friends Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and Nina Dobrev. TMZ caught a polite hug on video, but there was still no definitive public sign of romance despite being spotted together at the Wynn Hotel later that night.

What may have been actual flirting was caught on grainy video by TMZ (though still no kissing) at Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Oscars after-party at Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont, leading to more speculation that they’ve coupled up. But we can always rely on fans to give us a reality check.

Aham Honey! 💋 Kim Kardashian e Odell Beckham Jr na after party do #Oscars da Vanity Fair em Beverly Hills. pic.twitter.com/BAvtKWCWlh — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) March 12, 2024

Swift and Kelce dating rumors began in July 2023 after the NFL star attended a stop on her Eras Tour. In a matter of months, shocking revelations came out about their relationship. He confessed to his brother on their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast that tried and failed to get the “Shake It Off” singer’s phone number or give her a personal gift.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis shared. “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend 😅 @BWWings



New episode premieres NOW!



Tap in: https://t.co/lmQ8fLH1IO pic.twitter.com/4yYr8HSb0m — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 26, 2023

The “Catching Kelce” star’s rumored relationship at the time was later mentioned by an ESPN analyst and the NFL by September. Later that month, Jason seemingly confirmed the news stating, “I think they’re doing great and I think it’s all 100% true, and I hope this thing goes a mile — no, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening.”

This prompted Travis to reveal that he personally invited Swift to watch him play at Arrowhead Stadium. Images from that month show the Grammy-winning artist in his suite at the Kansas City Chiefs against the Chicago Bears. She can be seen in a viral video wearing a red-and-white Chiefs jacket, cheering and clapping next to Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce.

From there outlets began keeping a tight eye on Swift, who was spotted at another game a month later drinking with Travis’ friends and family as well as a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in NYC. He slammed a few media outlets for “overdoing” their coverage of her at the game instead of the game itself.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham dating rumors draw comparisons to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s big relationship reveal. (Photos: @TMZ; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global; Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

“The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport,” read a statement from the NFL to People.

Swift has since been covered consistently at each game she attends. They have been spotted kissing in photos on IG, vacationing in Argentina, and Travis has also been spotted at other stops on her Eras tour. She also supported Travis after his win in the AFC Championship and the 2024 Super Bowl with a big kiss on the field.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt suggested the media attention changed Travis for the better and helped the team win the game. “It was everybody was excited that Travis was happy. So when my player, my brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me. And so, Travis came in there a different man, so she helped us,” he said in an interview with “The Sports Shop With Reese & Kmac.”

Many questioned if Kim and Odell needed to call Khloé Kardashian, since she was linked romantically to her sister’s possible new beau back in 2016. Rumor has it that Khloé gave Kim her blessing to go for it with Beckham.

Even the hard-core Swifties are not feeling it and getting territorial, as one wrote on X: “Kim you’ll never be Taylor, and didn’t he already f*ck your sister?”