‘She Took It Too Far’: Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Unrecognizable’ In Recent Photos Amid Excessive Filler and ‘New Facelift’ Accusations

Khloe Kardashian‘s new “unrecognizable” look has some critics describing it as “unnecessarily annoying.” The Good American fashion co-founder is the new cover star for the December edition of Bustle magazine.

As part of the rollout, a series of posts were shared on Bustle’s TikTok and have caught the attention of users for all of the wrong reasons.

In the clips, Khloe is put to the test with attempts to remember some of her memorable “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” lines, revealing the thing she considers “so f—king annoying” and whether or not she has her sights on following big sister Kim Kardashian’s footsteps and acting.

Khloe Kardashian slammed for “new facelift” that has her looking “unrecognizable” to fans questioning when her sisters will intervene. (Photos: Bustl/TikTok; Khloekardashian/Instagram.)

However, what users noticed most was that Khloe’s face seemed drastically different from the one fans met when the family gained notoriety as reality TV stars in 2007. Her changing appearance over the years has fueled plastic surgery speculations.

But according to the mother of two, she is only guilty of using fillers after the removal of a tumor left her with a noticeable dent in her cheek. Still, comments online prove spectators have their doubts as they expressed “she took it too far” and are now pleading for her to “please stop with the face fillers.”

“Why does she look nothing like every picture ever taken of her?” one person asked. A second individual said, “The nose doesn’t work for the face.” A third person wrote, “What’s wrong with her cheeks?”

And a fourth TikTok user commented, “Stop changing your face.” Some of the comparisons people made likened Khloe to looking like her mother, Kris Jenner, 69, The Muppets‘ Miss Piggy, and an elf from “Lord of the Rings.”

Khloe Kardashian’s face be getting updates every year like it’s iOS 😭 pic.twitter.com/eby3ta6Txs — 🇿🇦 head of the herd 🇵🇸 (@SkhadoInt) May 23, 2020

At least one fan made an attempt to come to her defense. They wrote, “Why is everyone always hating on khloe?! STOPPP.” Another person positively remarked, “Her new facelift looks so good.”

Yet, someone else wondered if Khloe’s beauty decisions were indicative of her lacking input from her family, namely sisters Kim and Kourtney. That person wrote, “Why don’t her sisters help her?”

The SKIMS founder has denied going under the knife to procure the perfect face and figure. Instead, Kim remains adamant that her secrets have been laser treatments and Botox. Kourtney admitted to getting breast implants as a young adult but has never fessed up to having any other procedures.

like yes khloe kardashian is on her 420th face, but what’s more jarring is her using face tuning to make her black kid’s skin look lighter pic.twitter.com/S0mJ2KF46V — vampire workday (@imbobswaget) May 24, 2020

Criticism about her appearance is commonplace for the Kardashian sisters. In her Bustle interview, Khloe admitted that in particular comments about her figure struck a nerve. “When I was bigger, I thought I was the hottest thing in the world. I had so much more confidence,” she told the publication. “And then when I lost weight, people were like, ‘How dare you!’ It is a journey and it is a constant struggle, at least for me.”

“The more in shape I am, the more insecure I can get because I’m so hard on myself. It’s a vicious cycle that you don’t get out of. But when I started losing weight, I got the same thing. I was fat-shamed every day when I was bigger. … I realized you’ll never make everyone happy. I have to do what’s best for me,” she said.

Weight and face aside, she is also the subject of scrutiny for her ever-changing skin tone. In the past, she has been accused of blackfishing after debuting overly tanned looks.