‘Can Someone Do Something?’: Taylor Swift Fans Rush to Her Defense After She’s Hit In the Face by Mystery Man Believed to be Father of Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

Singer Taylor Swift has become a familiar face at Kansas City Chiefs games since she began dating Travis Kelce in 2023, but Sunday’s AFC Championship celebration brought an unexpected moment for the pop star, requiring her to “shake it off.”

After the Chiefs secured their 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills, Swift joined other players’ families on the field for what should have been a joyous occasion. Confetti falling everywhere and hundreds of people gathered around, America’s sweetheart didn’t seem ready when a fan accidentally popped her in the face.

Taylor Swift Hit In the Face While Attending Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Game, Fans Say, ‘Just Laugh It Off, No Big Deal’ (Photos: @silky__p / Instagram ; @taylorswift / Instagram)

The incident occurred during the postgame festivities as the team was presented with the Lamar Hunt Trophy, marking their fifth such honor in six years. The “Tortured Poet” singer, celebrating alongside the team, was caught in an awkward moment during the celebrations.

As Kelce embraced someone wearing a distinctive neon yellow beanie, their arm swung upward and accidentally knocked Swift in the chin. The moment was captured on video from multiple angles, including slow-motion footage that clearly showed the unintentional contact.

The NFL star quickly comforted his girlfriend, who appeared unharmed by the incident.

After seeing the video, Daily Mail readers noted that it actually wasn’t as big a deal as many might think.

A commenter said that they believe, “Taylor will just laugh it off, as no big deal.”

Others believed they idenitfied the mystery person who “smacked” the singer.

“That’s Mahomes Sr. I believe,” said one X user.

Another X user also stated, “Pretty sure yellow hat is Patrick’s dad!”

Other fans took a more dramatic approach, calling for the singer to be protected.

“Please is she okay can someone do something,” begged a fan.

The mishap didn’t overshadow the significance of the Chiefs’ achievement, as they secured their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

For Swift, who has been present at both last season’s AFC championship and Super Bowl celebrations, this post-game gathering was familiar territory, though perhaps more memorable than expected.

The victory held particular significance as it maintained the Chiefs’ perfect record when Swift is in attendance – they’re now 9-0 with the pop star watching from the stands this season. Many wonder if the Grammy winner is the tight end’s lucky charm. After all, this impressive streak began when Swift first appeared at Arrowhead Stadium earlier in the season.

Looking ahead, the couple’s attention now turns to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Feb. 9, where they will play against the Philadelphia Eagles facing off against their stars Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts. Should they prevail against the Birds, Kelce will claim his fourth Super Bowl ring.