Philadelphia Mayor Makes Embarrassing Mistake, Misspells ‘Eagles’ as She Attempts to Get NFL Crowd Ahead of Playoff Game

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker found herself at the center of a viral moment but it had nothing to do with her being the first Black woman to lead the City of Brotherly Love. During a news conference ahead of the Eagles’ playoff game against the Rams on Jan. 19, she accidentally misspelled the team’s signature chant.

Standing outside with city officials and wearing a kelly green beanie and scarf, Parker attempted to rally Philadelphians with what should have been a simple “E-A-G-L-E-S” chant.

Instead, she enthusiastically yelled “E-L-G-S-E-S, Eagles!”— a mistake that quickly spread across social media and embarrassed Philadelphians in the city and around the world.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker Makes Embarrassing Mistake, Misspells ‘Eagles’ As She Attempts to Get NFL Crowd Ahead of Playoff Game (Photo: @phillymayor / Instagram)

During the news conference, Parker urged the crowd, “Let me hear you all sing,” before, herself, singing the chat wrongly.

Some people in the crowd could be heard chanting the proper spelling, but her misspelled version took center stage.

When The Neighborhood Talk reposted the video, social media erupted with commentary.

“They already think we can’t read. Thanks a lot,” one person wrote.

Another observed, “Two things stood out to me. 1. She was loud and wrong lol and 2. She wasn’t the only one misspelling the word.”

Despite the embarrassing moment, many Philadelphians showed support and humor.

“I love this. Hell she is human, you have more mess ups than anything else,” one supporter wrote.

Another chimed in, “She has the spirit who cares lol.”

One particularly sympathetic comment read, “Auntie was too hyped… give her grace y’all.”

The error wasn’t caught in real-time during Sunday’s news conference but began circulating on social media after the Eagles advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

Parker herself acknowledged the blunder with characteristic humor.

At an unrelated event on Tuesday, Jan. 21, she quipped, “We don’t promise perfection, I’m so happy that I never have, especially after I couldn’t spell Eagles right,” NBC News reported.

True to Philadelphia’s quick-witted spirit, the moment quickly became a merchandising opportunity.

Phillygoat, a company founded by three Delaware County brothers, rapidly produced a kelly green T-shirt featuring the misspelled “E-L-G-S-E-S” chant. Priced at $32.99, the unisex cotton shirt came with the cheeky online description, “Sounds like our mayor’s E-A-G-L-E-S chant needs a bit of work.”

Ryan Cassidy, one of Phillygoat’s founding brothers, noted their typically fast turnaround for such opportunities.

“The turnaround time on getting it up on our site is fairly quick,” he explained to The Philly Voice. The company would mock up the shirt design and only print shirts once orders came in, with a production and shipping timeline of 5-8 days.

Days after the initial flub, on Thursday, Jan. 23, Parker sought redemption during a LOVE Park pep rally.

Addressing the crowd, Parker acknowledged her viral moment.

“Now listen, your mayor went out there and got in trouble, y’all,” she said. “We went viiirraaalll!”

She added, “Just for the record, on today, we have to show the nation that your mayor is also a good student.”

With Eagles mascot Swoop nearby, she asked the crowd, “Teach your mayor, how do we spell Eagles?” Eagles fans enthusiastically helped her spell the team’s name correctly, shouting “E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!”

One fan said, “This is actually the perfect response to a hugely embarrassing moment.”

Another added, “Good for her! lol I love when people can laugh at themselves and keep it moving.”

A third wrote, “BOSS. She’s able to run this city like CHAMP, and laugh at herself at the same time.”

Speaking to NBC10’s Miguel Martinez-Valle, Parker found a positive spin: “Hey listen, I’ll tell you this, if they didn’t know who the mayor of Philadelphia was, they sure do now.”

Throughout the incident, her team spirit remained unshaken.

“We’re gonna do everything that we possibly can to cheer our Birds on to victory,” Parker declared.

The moment captured the essence of Philadelphia, a city that embraces its imperfections, laughs at itself, and remains fiercely loyal to its team. Mayor Parker’s spelling mishap became less about the mistake and more about the community’s ability to find humor as they hope to get their team to the Super Bowl.