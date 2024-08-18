‘She Should’ve Married Him Instead of That Cheating Husband of Hers’: Lela Rochon’s Cozied-Up Pic Has Fans Wanting Her to Link Up with This Black Hollywood Star

With the release of Terri McMillan’s latest Lifetime movie, “Terri McMillan Presents: Tempted By Love,” ’90s icon Lela Rochon is back in the spotlight, and not just for her acting chops.

One of fans’ biggest thrills is to see her reunited onscreen with Loretta Devine from “Waiting to Exhale” and her longtime friend Garcelle Beauvais.

In addition to anticipating their chemistry on the new project, people are agog at just how good Rochon looks at 60 years old, with some saying she looks exactly like she did in the 1995 film.

Lela Rochon shares exciting news following her drastic weight loss. (Photo: @iamlelarochon/Instagram)

Some of the recent buzz is all about a throwback photo that’s got fans reminiscing about what could have been one of Black Hollywood’s hottest couples had it happened.

The Instagram page “Cultcha Content” recently posted a series of nostalgic photos of Rochon and Shemar Moore at the 5th Annual MTV Movie Awards.

Back then, in the mid-’90s, both actors were the talk of the town as two of the most stunning stars in Hollywood. The sight of them together, both in their prime, has sent fans into a frenzy, celebrating their undeniable chemistry and jaw-dropping good looks.

“Face cards both valid,” one person commented, perfectly summing up the sentiment. Another fan echoed the admiration, saying, “90s fine is a different kinda fine.”

Thirty years ago, Shemar Moore was the fresh-faced heartthrob making waves as a model and actor. His appearances in music videos like Toni Braxton’s “How Many Ways,” alongside guest spots on popular sitcoms like “Living Single,” “The Jamie Foxx Show,” and “The Nanny,” had women of all ages and races checking for him. But what made him a household name was his eventual decade-long stint on the soap opera “The Young and the Restless” and his hosting gig on “Soul Train.”

Meanwhile, Lela Rochon was a bona fide movie star, stealing the show in hits like “Boomerang” and “Harlem Nights.” She was also a familiar face on TV, lighting up screens in beloved series like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Roc,” and “Out All Night.”

Seeing them together again in these throwback photos has sparked a wave of nostalgia, with fans reflecting on what could have been.

“Lela and Shemar??, only 1 word can describe this, ‘Legendary,’” wrote one admirer.

Another fan couldn’t help but ponder, “She should have married him instead of that cheating husband of hers.”

That comment, of course, refers to Rochon’s marriage to director Antoine Fuqua, which made headlines in 2019 after photos surfaced of Fuqua kissing Nicole Murphy in Italy.

The scandal led to widespread speculation about Rochon and Fuqua’s relationship, but despite the public scrutiny, the couple, who share two children and have been married since 1999, remain together.

Rochon, who initially retreated from social media following the incident, eventually returned with messages focused on family and resilience. The “Training Day” director stayed silent on the matter, while Nicole Murphy issued a public apology, calling the kiss a mistake.

“Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired,” she said, adding, “It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway inappropriately with a married man.”

“I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written,” Nicole’s apology concluded.

Years later, Rochon’s career continues to thrive, with her appearing in recent series like “Family Reunion,” “Insecure,” and “David Makes Man.”

And with new projects on the horizon, including “Boomeranged” and “The Family Business New Orleans,” it’s clear that Rochon’s legacy is as strong as ever and she will continue to be that “it” girl that people will want to talk about.