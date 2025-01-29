‘He Talked All That Mess’: Snoop Dogg Shrugs Off ‘Sellout’ Claims and Losing Half-Million Followers Over Trump Performance Backlash

Rapper Snoop Dogg is seemingly brushing off the dramatic exodus of his fans turning against him following his controversial Trump pre-inauguration performance last week.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Snoop posted a staged photo of himself reading, even as his follower count on social media has plummeted by more than half a million in the aftermath.

The “Gin and Juice” rapper has faced intense criticism since his Jan. 17 appearance at the Crypto Ball during President Donald Trump’s celebratory pre-inauguration weekend.

Snoop Dogg appears unbothered as he continues to face scrutiny from fans for performing at Donald Trump’s preinaugural event. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The backlash has resulted in a staggering loss of 571,800 Instagram followers as of Monday, Jan. 27, averaging nearly 50,000 departures per day, according to the Washington Times.

Snoop’s X platform has also taken a hit, with a decline of almost 18,000 followers.

Referencing his diminished following, one fan said on Reddit, “This needs to happen to every single celebrity and business that licks Trump’s boot. It should be an automatic career killer,” as someone else added, “Need to more!!!”

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the West Coast posted a photo of himself reading the national best seller “Think You’ll Be Happy” by author Nicole Avant.

The post, seemingly intended to project his calm amid the storm, instead drew sharp criticism from fans.

Some view his apparent serenity as incompatible with his brand, which relies heavily on public popularity for his various ventures, including reality shows, hosting gigs, special appearances, and his cereal brand.

Critics were quick to respond to the post with biting commentary.

“He got his phone inside the book reading all the sell out comments,” one follower quipped.

Another predicted dire consequences for the rapper’s career, stating, “He’s readin’ his career funeral diary if he keep ignorin’ folks and don’t come clean…”

Critics pointed out that Snoop’s supporters are still following him since his reading post gained over 14,000 likes.

“I’m not mad Snoop performed for Trump. I’m mad that he talked all that mess about any uncle tom that was going to perform for Trump. Then, he turns around and performs for Trump. It is a lapse in morals and character. He should feel shame on this one. He was wrong,” said one individual.

Meanwhile, others believe there’s a bigger issue at hand than Snoop himself.

“Not sure why people that are so mad at him are still following him,” said one commentator.

The criticism follows Snoop’s Sunday Instagram Live session, where he addressed the controversy with a message of love:

“For all that hate, I’m going to answer with love. Y’all can’t hate enough on me. I love too much,” he declared, adding, “Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool, I’m together. Still a Black man, still 100% Black.”

However, his attempt to take the high road didn’t stop followers from creating new nicknames like “Lap Doggy Dogg” and posting comments like “Went from Top Dogg to lap dog real quick…Sit, Ubu, sit. Good dog.”

Others questioned his moral stance, with one commenter pointedly asking, “how do you feel about all the people being affected by the medicaid federal funding shutdown?”

The backlash is particularly intense given Snoop’s previous outspoken criticism of Trump during his first term, including his controversial 2017 music video featuring him firing a toy gun at a Trump-like clown figure.

There were also people on the X platform that invoked the name of Nipsey Hussle, claiming that he betrayed the friendship with his deceased homie.

“Eight years ago, in his West Coast marijuana haze, Snoop Dogg ardently sang along to YG and Nipsey Hussle’s anti-Trump protest song, ‘FDT,’ which stands for ‘F**k Donald Trump.’ ‘We ain’t voting for your punk a**,’ Snoop stated to his followers, taking a hit of his blunt.

Some speculate that Snoop’s apparent change of heart might be connected to Trump’s 2021 commutation of Michael “Harry-O” Harris’ sentence.

It was all but solidified, when Harris, the co-founder of Death Row Records, defended Snoop’s actions, telling TMZ, “Snoop is appreciative, just like I am and my family for what Donald Trump did for me and my family by letting me out.”

Harris emphasized that Snoop is “a nonpolitical guy” and “America’s favorite” who prefers to keep his political views private while supporting whoever becomes president.

Despite the continuing social media storm, some supporters remain steadfast.

On Snoop’s Tuesday post, one comment aligned with Harry-O’s perspective, writing, “LET ME SAY IT….BOYYY PEOPLE AIN’T SHXT. KICKIN THIS MANS COMMENTS LIKE THIS. EXACTLY WHY WE ARE WHERE WE ARE. THIS IS WAYYY BIGGER THAN THE GREAT SNOOP HIMSELF. sometimes it’s better not to say nothing at all. Keep ya head up, Snoop.”pirit Pure!”

However, as his follower count continues to decline, many are watching to see if this controversy will have lasting implications for the rap icon’s career and public image.