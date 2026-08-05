‘This Duo Has Serious Potential’: Jaafar Jackson Chases ‘Michael’ Success After Joining Forces with Will Smith, Fans Wonder If It’ll Deliver the Same Payoff

Fresh off his breakout performance portraying his late uncle Michael Jackson on the big screen, Jaafar Jackson has lined up his next Hollywood project.

Jackson is the nephew of the late music icon whose life he portrayed onscreen and one of Jermaine Jackson’s seven children.

The 30-year-old has a hit for his first movie, starring alongside Nia Long, Colman Domingo, Larenz Tate, and Derek Luke.

Jaafar Jackson, who played his uncle Michael Jackson in the “Michael” biopic, hits back at trolls after the film shattered box office records. (Photos by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET; Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

This time, Jaafar’s teamed up with an Oscar-winning actor to secure his next No. 1 movie.

As reported by People, the 30-year-old actor has been cast in “Supermax,” an upcoming action thriller from Amazon MGM Studios that will also star Smith and AnnaSophia Robb.

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The film marks his first major acting role since making his screen debut in “Michael,” the box-office hit chronicling the life of the King of Pop.

Amazon MGM first announced Smith as the film’s lead earlier this year. Though details about Jackson’s character have not been announced.

On Monday, the actor celebrated Jackson’s casting by sharing a video of a text message exchange between the two on social media.

“Y’all ain’t ready,” Smith wrote alongside the post before revealing a message he had sent Jackson.

The message read, “YO MAN!! “Love what you do. You are the TRUTH. SO … I got this new movie shootin’ in Australia soon – and we got a fun part for you. I know that’s a long flight, but I’d love for you to be a part of this flick – Supermax.”

Jackson replied back, “I’m in. Guess I better pack my bags.”

Directed by David Gordon Green, whose credits include “Halloween” and “The Exorcist: Believer,” “Supermax” is scheduled to begin filming in mid-August and will stream exclusively on Prime Video worldwide.

According to the film’s synopsis, the story follows two FBI agents investigating a homicide inside what is described as the world’s most secure prison, setting the stage for a fast-paced thriller filled with unexpected twists.

AnnaSophia Robb will star opposite Smith as one of the FBI agents leading the investigation.

The actress confirmed her involvement in July by sharing the casting announcement on Instagram, writing, “Extremely grateful. Extremely pumped. Extremely ready to kick some a$$.”

Jackson enters the project after an impressive first outing as a leading man. His portrayal of Michael Jackson in “Michael” helped propel the biopic into the upper ranks of this year’s box office.

As of Aug. 3, the film ranked as the second-highest-grossing movie worldwide in 2026 and the fourth-highest-grossing release in North America.

The opportunity represented an unexpected career shift for Jackson, who previously admitted acting was never part of his long-term plans.

Before landing the role that introduced him to audiences around the world, he said he “never dreamed to be an actor” until the chance to audition for “Michael” presented itself.

Smith and Adam Fishbach are producing through Westbrook, Smith’s production company.

News of Jackson’s latest casting quickly generated discussion online, with many fans celebrating the actor’s rapid rise following the success of “Michael.”

Others weren’t convinced it was the right career move to join a project led by Smith, citing lingering fallout from the infamous Oscars incident.

One critic wrote, “[This] is a movie I won’t watch because of will Smith slapping chris. Me and my family are disgusted for him doing that. Noone should be doing a movie with this man. Jaafar Jackson apparently doesn’t have any morals either. You don’t need this creep to make a movie with you.”

Another commenter suggested the collaboration could hurt Jackson’s momentum, writing, “Big mistake! Jaffar Jackson’s star is on the rise. Why attached to Will Smith who’s career is on the outs?”

The “Men In Black” star walked on stage during the live ceremony and slapped host and comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife’s bald head.

Smith still won his first Oscar for Best Actor in “King Richard.” But as a result of his actions, he was banned from the Oscars for 10 years and faced intense public scrutiny. So much so that his apology fell on deaf ears.

Supporters quickly pushed back, arguing that the new role demonstrates Hollywood’s confidence in Jackson after his successful debut.

One fan celebrated the announcement by posting, “YASSS JAAFAR THE MAN THAT YOU ARE WE ARE SO EXCITED FOR THIS NEW PROJECT.”

Another added, “This duo has serious potential.”

Whether the partnership proves to be Jackson’s next major breakthrough remains to be seen, but “Supermax” will give the rising actor an opportunity to build on the momentum created by “Michael” while sharing the screen with one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars.