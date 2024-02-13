Jada Pinkett Smith Reportedly Scared Off Intruders Attempting to Break In Her Home During LA Invasion

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith officially reported a burglary in her Los Angeles home last week. With this report, she joins a growing list of celebrities whose homes have recently been targeted by criminals seeking to profit from high-profile burglaries.

Jada Pinkett Smith reportedly scared off burglars who attempted to break into her home in Los Angeles. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

According to sources, Pinkett Smith told authorities that she was able to scare the burglars off before they were able to break into her mansion.

The ”Red Table Talk” host allegedly told law enforcement that there were two men wearing hoodies who tried to breach her estate by climbing onto her balcony minutes before 8 p.m. on the night of the incident. She assumed that they thought her place was empty and said at some point were scared and left the home, according to TMZ.

By the time officers arrived at the property, the would-be intruders had fled the scene. Still, Pinkett Smith made an attempted burglary report and authorities have since launched an investigation into the alleged break-in.

Social media users also weighed in on the incident, including one who jokingly wrote, “I will tell you the reason why it was only attempted burglary: She scared them off by threatening them to tell more of her and will smiths business,” on X.

However, not everyone was dismissive of what could have been a more dangerous matter.

“Wishing nothing but covering and safety upon Jada Pinkett Smith & her family,” another X user wrote. “The ways they’ve been targeted online and physically are horrifying. Home invasion is such a deep trauma.”

Months ago, Pinkett Smith’s “Matrix” co-star Keanu Reeves was targeted by burglars who broke into his home in early December 2023.

The Los Angeles Police Department initially investigated an anonymous trespassing report at Reeves’ property, though they found nothing unusual. However, officers returned hours later after an alarm activation. Security footage revealed multiple men wearing ski masks breaking in through a window of the $7 million contemporary mansion.

At the beginning of January, filmmaker and “Master of None” star Lena Waithe’s Los Angeles home was burglarized while she was traveling. The group broke her windows and took $200k worth of jewelry from her mansion. She and the authorities were alerted the next day when one of her staffers came to the property and found her door unlocked.

In 2020, rising rapper Pop Smoke was promoting his new album in California when he was gunned down during a Hollywood Hills home invasion. Among the four who were charged with his slaying were two men and another two males who were juveniles at the time of the crime. The score, which cost the “Welcome to the Party” star his life, was only a diamond-studded Rolex watch that they sold for only $2,000.

The assailants allegedly found out the location of the home due to a photo that Pop Smoke shared on his social media account.

Corey Walker and Keandre Rodgers, who were 19 and 18 at the time, face murder charges with special circumstances. The special circumstance involves allegations of committing murder during a robbery and burglary, as stated by the district attorney’s office. Additionally, gang and gun-related allegations are included in the complaint.

Two youths who were ages 17 and 15 at the time of the crime were charged with murder and robbery in juvenile court. Their identities remain undisclosed. One of the pair pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and home invasion robbery last year and was sentenced to four years and two months in juvenile custody. The alleged shooter was the then-15-year-old, authorities say.

Since the pandemic subsided Hollywood has experienced an uptick of home invasions prompting the Robbery-Homicide Division of the Los Angeles Police Department to issue a community-wide alert in November 2022.

“Victims have been followed from such places like Melrose Avenue, the Jewelry District of Los Angeles, nightclubs, and high-end restaurants in Los Angeles,” the safety bulletin read. “The target of these robberies has been expensive jewelry, including watches and necklaces, as well as expensive purses. Victims have also been targeted based on the type of vehicle they are driving.”

Los Angeles Police Department 2022 safety bulletin. (Facebook)

The notice further stated, “Do not chase or follow the robbery suspect out of your place of business or home. Leave the job of catching the suspects to the police.”

The community alert also came one month after 26 suspects were arrested in Atlanta in connection with a series of robberies carried out at the homes of celebrities and non-celebrities across the metropolitan Atlanta area including Mariah Carey and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton.

It remains unclear whether the burglars were deterred solely by Pinkett Smith’s presence or if she took specific actions to shoo them away. Additionally, it’s uncertain whether the “Menace to Society” star was home alone during the incident.

What seems to be clear by sources, Pinkett Smith was unharmed and is awaiting the conclusion of the investigation. She has yet to speak on the matter.