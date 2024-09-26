‘Jada Can’t Stand Will Smith’: Fans Sense Trouble Is Brewing as Jada Pinkett Smith Noticeably Silent on Will Smith’s 56th Birthday

Award-winning entertainer Will Smith celebrated his 56th birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 25, but, shockingly, he received no praise from his wife or family members on his special day.

Jada Pinkett Smith, who made her Instagram page private earlier this month after sharing photos with a new man, has not shared a new post since uploading her own birthday-themed video on Sept. 18.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 21: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith attend the premiere of Disney’s “Aladdin” on May 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

However, last year, Jada, 53, wrote a message for her husband on the social media platform.

“I am so glad you were born on this day. Without you I would not have experienced the greatest joy of my life… the love of our family,” Jada declared.

She continued, “On this Divine assignment we’ve chosen to walk together, I am grateful for the wells of laughter along the trails of tears we’ve shared. Thank you for helping me learn to embrace it all … with a smile. Here’s to 100+ more birthdays full of growth, acceptance, and joy.”

Will and Jada’s 27-year marriage has had many turbulent moments, including both stars admitting to having extramarital relationships. Rumors of infidelity plagued their union for years, which they have described as a “bad marriage for life” on “The Red Table Talk.”

The speculation was confirmed when Jada admitted to having an “entanglement” with R&B singer August Alsina, a friend of Jaden, in 2021, also on her talk show.

That same year, Will stated in a British GQ interview in 2021, “I don’t suggest our road for anybody. But the experiences, the freedoms we’ve given one another… and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

Last year, the couple revealed that they had been separated for six years while promoting Jada’s “Worthy” memoir.

However, she recently triggered more questions about her relationship status when she proclaimed having a “blooming” heart on Instagram.

“Summer is coming to an end and my heart has been blooming in so many ways. Can’t wait to share. Till then … I’m just embracing the last of the summer vibez,” she captioned her Sept. 1 image carousel featuring a clip of the “Set It Off” actress on vacation.

In one of Jada’s slides was a selfie in front of blue water followed by a second slide of her riding a jet ski with someone wearing locs and pink swimming trunks.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s cryptic post about her heart “blooming” leads to speculation of a new man in her life amid rumors of looming divorce from Will Smith. (Photos: @Jadapinkettsmith/Instagram.)

Before that, Will’s constant travels out of the country to promote his film “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” over the past few months were followed by his well-received, new single, “Work of Art,” featuring RUSS. Many noticed Jada was rarely seen with Will other than at the Los Angeles movie premiere back in May with their kids.

“Anyone check on Will Smith and Jada lately,” wrote one onlooker who noticed the apparent separation. Another person said, “Now [I know] why Jada can’t stand Will Smith.” Additionally, someone offered, “Jada wasn’t the villain, it was Will Smith all along.”

Jada wasn’t the villan, it was will smith all along 🫵🏽 — YaDDah✨ (@YaddahDaDon) September 25, 2024

Even more shocking, Will and Jada’s children also chose not to publicly celebrate their father’s birthday. Instead, on Sept. 25, their son, Jaden Smith, seemingly teased his new album, “2024: A Case Study Of The Long Term Effects Of Young Love” which will be available on Oct. 18.

Jaden’s comment section was filled with fans showing excitement for the possibility of his first full-length music project since 2020’s “CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3.” But no one mentioned his dad.

His 23-year-old sister, Willow Smith, spent her dad’s birthday posting seductive photos from her rock-star chic look at Acne Studios’ spring 2025 fashion show.

The “Whip My Hair” singer shared a four-slide carousel containing pictures of the former “Red Table Talk” co-host wearing black lingerie and a black fur coat while smoking a blunt. The caption was only a black heart emoji.

“Obsessed with you,” one of her followers commented. However, a detractor wrote, “I have a lot of respect for you as an artist. I wish you would portray a better image of yourself for your young fans to follow.”

Neither Jaden Smith nor Willow Smith post a lot of family photos on their respective Instagram accounts. Willow’s most recent IG photo with Jaden is dated June 21, 2023.

In 2017, Jaden shared a throwback picture of himself as a young child with his older brother, now 31-year-old Willard “Trey” Smith III. Trey was born during Will’s first marriage to his ex-wife on Nov. 11, 1992.

Before marrying Jada, Will had a three-year marriage to Sheree Zampino, 56, from 1992 to 1995.

Years later, Will and Jada got married on Dec. 31, 1997. They welcomed Jaden on July 8, 1998 and Willow was born on Oct. 31, 2000.

In 2023, Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated her husband Will Smith’s birthday with a heartfelt message and a family photo with their children Willow, Jaden, and Trey. @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram

By contrast, the Baltimore native honored her husband for Father’s Day this past June by sharing a family photo with her, Will, Zampino, and all three of their children.

“Will, thank you for being a devoted girl dad/boy dad and doing all you do. Happy Father’s Day … you deserve the rest,” Jada wrote in her caption.

Despite the public scandals, Will and Jada remained married and have repeatedly insisted they have no plans to get a divorce even though they have lived separate lives since 2016.

“We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us,” Jada said about Will in a 2023 interview with People.