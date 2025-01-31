‘He Made Fun of Her’: TV Personality Giuliana Rancic Hurls Expletives at Steve Harvey Over Insensitive Joke About Her Mother’s Thick Accent In Resurfaced Clip

Steve Harvey might have gone too far with his comedic flair on one of his episodes of “Family Feud.”

The renowned game show and its host recently reposted a hilarious clip from a 2016 episode on their Instagram pages on Jan. 25.

Former E! News host Giuliana Rancic joined the competition series with her family when a barrier of language caused slight comedic tension.

In the video, Harvey is seen asking a question to Rancic’s mother, Anna.

Steve Harvey causes slight tension after making joke of Giuliana Rancic’s mother’s accent. (Photos: @iamsteveharveytv/Instagram, @guilianarancic/Instagram)

Reading the question off a card, he asked, “A woman might say ‘I broke up with my boyfriend after I found out he had what?’” Anna responded swiftly, saying, “Spent a lot of money.”

Her daughter, as well as Rancic’s husband, Bill Rancic, cheered Anna on for having a “good answer.”

But Harvey, in his familiar comedic fashion, appeared to look confused. He turned to the response board to repeat her answer and see if it appeared. However, instead of repeating what Anna said, he came up with his own answer that sounded similar to hers.

“Cause he ate spaghetti on Monday,” he said, causing the room to erupt in laughter. Rancic, laughing almost uncontrollably, replied, “That’s not what mama said.”

The “King of Comedy” star asked for clarity and Rancic repeated what she and her Italian mother truly said. Harvey bent over chuckling with the rest of the room. Rancic who was still laughing can be heard whispering “Piece of sh—t” under her breath.

Harvey eventually collected himself and correctly stated answer that Anna gave. Unfortunately the answer was not on the board. It’s not clear whether he was really confused or joking about his confusion.

The first time she answered the question, he couldn’t quite grasp what she was saying due to her accent.

Her original answer was “another woman” and Harvey just stared at her for a second. Then Rancic told her mother in Italian that the answer was already on the board so she would need to give a different one, which is when she later gave the response about the guy spending too much money.

Despite the episode being nearly nine years old, the clip from it still got over 200,000 likes and a slew of comments over the funny mix-up.

One angry person said, “He made fun of her accent and laughed about it.”

Someone else who found the joke tasteless added, “Sometimes I think he looks for jokes where there aren’t they. She clearly said what she said.”