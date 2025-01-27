‘Never Gonna Stop Trying to Dismantle White Supremacy’: MAGA Is Up In Arms After Ben & Jerry’s Unapologetically Stands Behind DEI As Other Companies Abandon Efforts Under Trump

MAGA supporters are vowing to boycott Ben & Jerry’s ice cream after the company reaffirmed its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives amid a shift by major corporations who have eliminated DEI to align with the Trump administration’s push to limit such programs.

Right-wing critics flooded social media over the weekend, venting outrage after the company released a friendly yet unapologetic video reaffirming its commitment to social justice and civil rights.

Soon, a wave of posts lit up X, with conservatives declaring, “Never eating Ben & Jerry’s again.”

The minute-and-a-half-long video, which “has folks talking and MAGA losing their sh-t,” shows two of the company’s executives strolling through the Vermont headquarters, speaking candidly about Ben & Jerry’s unwavering commitment to supporting political causes.

Ben & Jerry’s has always been widely regarded as a progressive company known for aligning its business practices with activism and social justice.

Most recently, the company’s official TikTok account highlighted the People’s March in Washington, D.C., showcasing its dedication to championing progressive causes and using its platform for activism.

Since its founding in 1978, the ice cream maker has championed environmental sustainability, LGBTQ+ rights, racial justice, and fair trade. Its political history is marked by vocal support for progressive policies, including opposition to systemic racism, climate change advocacy, and campaigns for voting rights.

This time was no different, but it was more pronounced due to its clear contrast with the trend of major corporations, like Walmart, Lowe’s, McDonald’s, Amazon, Meta, and Target, pulling back from DEI initiatives under pressure from conservative activists and now the new administration.

Last week, Trump took the DEI crackdown a step further, instructing federal agencies to eliminate diversity programs and calling on private companies to cease what he referred to as “illegal DEI discrimination and preferences.”

With the battle lines drawn, the Ben & Jerry’s footage quickly drew widespread disapproval among Trump supporters, with many viewing the message as a direct affront to MAGA values, leading to calls for a boycott.

The video seemed to anticipate the surge of negative reactions, with company brass pointing out previous social media posts that advised the frozen dessert maker to “Stick to ice cream!”

“Not gonna lie, we get this one a lot,” a female Ben & Jerry’s rep said in the video, referring to the company’s conservative critics. That’s when the camera cuts to a male rep in a different area of the building. “Yeah, we’re in the ice cream business, but we’ve always been about much more than just ice cream. We use our power, our privilege, our platform, and our relationship with our fans to advocate for progressive social change. So no, we’re not just gonna stick to ice cream.”

Last year in November, Ben & Jerry’s filed a lawsuit against its parent company, Unilever, accusing the multinational corporation of censoring the ice cream brand’s political statements.

Ben & Jerry’s claimed that Unilever had stifled its views on the war in Gaza, and now the company alleges that Unilever also blocked a previous statement referencing President Donald Trump. The lawsuit, which also mentions billionaires Elon Musk and Nelson Peltz, centers on claims that Unilever suppressed Ben & Jerry’s ability to express its political stance, further escalating tensions between the two entities.

The Ben & Jerry’s video made it clear that the company had no intention of backing down from its DEI commitments or shying away from its political stance on key issues.

“And we’re never gonna stop trying to dismantle white supremacy, end the climate crisis, or fight for our democracy. And no we’re not gonna stop fighting laws that restrict trans rights, ban books and roll back abortion protections,” the company execs said.

In its initial complaint, Ben & Jerry’s accused Unilever of blocking the company from making statements in support of Palestinians, arguing that this action violated a settlement agreement and hindered its ability to pursue its social mission.

“Specifically, Unilever has repeatedly failed to recognize and respect the Independent Board’s primary responsibility over Ben & Jerry’s Social Mission and Brand Integrity, including threatening Ben & Jerry’s personnel should the company speak regarding issues which Unilever prefers to censor,” the complaint said, according to Business Insider.

During his inaugural address at the U.S. Capitol last Monday, Trump vowed to “end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life.”

Moments later, Trump signed an executive order dismantling federal DEI programs. The next day, the new administration placed DEI officials on leave and instructed agencies to cease any advertisements or postings related to DEI while the departments are disbanded.

The number of companies scaling back or ending diversity programs continues to rise four years after the DEI movement gained momentum following the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

In conservative circles, DEI is often seen as closely tied to the “woke” agenda, which many Republicans criticize for placing too much emphasis on social justice and identity politics. This connection has fueled growing skepticism about DEI’s role in shaping corporate culture and decision-making.

Last year, tech companies like Microsoft, Meta, and Zoom scaled back DEI programs, while law firms like Winston & Strawn faced lawsuits over their own racial diversity efforts. DEI initiatives have faced backlash from conservatives and activist groups, including social media campaigns led by Robby Starbuck, a conservative activist who argues that such programs clash with the values of companies’ conservative consumer bases.

Despite the backlash, a Washington Post-Ipsos poll in April found that 61 percent of Americans back DEI practices. Companies such as Costco and JPMorgan have also stood by their diversity initiatives in the face of criticism.