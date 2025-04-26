‘They Got Back Together?’: Al Pacino Celebrates 85th with 31-Year-Old Ex and Bill Maher Months After Her Hot Date with the Comedian

Academy Award-winning actor Al Pacino celebrated his 85th birthday in style, arriving at his Los Angeles party in a car driven by none other than Noor Alfallah, the 31-year-old mother of his youngest child.

This seemingly friendly reunion comes just months after the pair officially confirmed their split and shortly after Alfallah was spotted leaving the Chateau Marmont hotel with 68-year-old comedian Bill Maher in October 2024.

Al Pacino spends his 85th birthday with young ex-girlfriend and Bill Maher. (Photos by Gotham/GC Images; Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Electric Entertainment)

The star-studded birthday celebration featured an impressive guest list of Hollywood royalty, including Anjelica Huston, Benicio del Toro, Rita Wilson, Ringo Starr, Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Alba, and, perhaps awkwardly, Bill Maher himself.

Photos shared by Deuxmoi show Alfallah looking chic in a gray blazer suit as she drove Pacino, who was dressed in black, to the festivities. Immediately, people chimed in on Instagram.

“So sweet that his granddaughter volunteered to drive him to his birthday party :),” one person quipped about the 54-year age gap between Pacino and Alfallah, who began dating during the COVID-19 lockdown and welcomed their son Roman in June 2023.

Despite Pacino confirming to People magazine in October 2024 that they were no longer romantically involved — “No. I have a friendship,” he stated when asked if he was in a relationship — the pair appears to maintain a close bond.

Pacino’s representatives clarified at the time that “Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman.”

According to unnamed sources cited by Closer Weekly, their relationship has evolved into something more practical than romantic.

“Al clearly depends on Noor and needs the companionship,” the insider revealed. “It’s not physical anymore and hasn’t been for some time, but they will always be linked because of their kid.”

The tabloid claims Alfallah “feels sorry” for Pacino and would never “abandon him,” suggesting they’ve arranged a mutually beneficial situation where she helps with his scripts in exchange for dinner dates.

While some fans were surprised to see Alfallah at the party following her late-night rendezvous with Maher, others were more startled by Pacino’s appearance.

“What’s happened to his face,” wondered several commenters, with one cautioning, “Remember to wear sunscreen, kids.”

“They got back together???” another puzzled social media user asked upon seeing the former couple arriving together, highlighting the public confusion about their current relationship status.

The gathering brought out a nostalgic reaction from one observer who joked, “All the grandps and grams came out and had a TIME LAST NIGHT!!!” in reference to the veteran Hollywood crowd, while another simply noted the controversial presence of “Bill Maher was there.”

Bill Maher, 68, and Al Pacino’s girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, 30, seen leaving the Chateau Marmont Hotel together in LA https://t.co/NmpBu5mXKZ pic.twitter.com/Ux1IpiviWq — Page Six (@PageSix) October 6, 2024

Alfallah, who has previously dated Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, 81, and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, 63, maintains full physical custody of Roman while sharing legal custody with Pacino. The “Godfather” star reportedly pays $30,000 monthly in child support.

The birthday bash signals that Pacino has no intention of slowing down as he enters his 85th year.

Despite the complex relationship dynamics at play, the Oscar winner chose to surround himself with a mix of industry veterans and younger stars for his milestone celebration. With Alfallah still playing a significant role in his life as both a friend and co-parent, the legendary actor seems to be embracing his unique family situation with the same intensity he’s brought to his iconic roles over his six-decade career.

What might have been an awkward reunion between Alfallah, Pacino, and Maher instead transformed into a star-powered Hollywood evening where age differences, romantic histories, and eyebrow-raising appearances took a backseat to celebrating one of cinema’s greatest living legends.

As guests departed the exclusive Los Angeles venue, it was clear that in Pacino’s world, the party — like his illustrious career — continues on his own terms.