Kanye West Launches Clothing Line Inspired by Wife Bianca Censori’s Barely-There Looks Following Months of Backlash and Comparisons to Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is finally ready to bring his risqué fashion vision to the masses, and this time he is catering to the ladies.

”Yzy women’s coming next. SCALING INNOVATION,” he announced in an Instagram Story post on Jan. 21.

The attached imaged showcased a black, strappy, high-cut, thong bodysuit, much like the one his wife, Bianca Censori, recently paired with fishnet stockings.

The rapper forewarned, “Anyone in clothing that doesn’t work at Yeezy be afraid Be very afraid No corporations leveraging my platform Using me to get to…us Overcharging out community while ignoring my vision and direction.”

The hip-hop titan proclaimed that he has a “John Wick vendetta against every fashion company as my fellow Gemini Tupac said Die mother—Ker Die.”

Kanye West wants to dress women like scantily clad wife Bianca Censori as he faces criticism over new clothing line. (@ye/Instagram)



The brash and boastful news of Ye’s latest venture comes a year after it was first speculated that he and Censori were working on a clothing project. The couple was spotted in Florence, Italy, last February on what was believed to be a fashion trip during the development process of the rival to SKIMS, the shapewear and clothing brand co-founded by his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Censori, 30, was fully clothed in a long black coat, a rare sighting considering that she has been raising eyebrows for the past two years with her revealing wardrobe that often leaves little to the imagination.

Her attire choices regularly include sheer tights, braless tops, and other see-through garb. West has been accused of dictating how she dresses as well as satisfying his alleged fetish by parading his scantily clad wife around the globe.

Kanye West Teases Yeezy Womenswear Line With Bianca Censori-Inspired Bodysuit pic.twitter.com/0QR5V7XSyF — Good Gas Central (@GoodGasCentral) January 22, 2025

The ongoing scrutiny has critics picking apart the upcoming YEEZY line as they anticipate it mirroring Censori’s look of nearly nude outfits. “He’s basically using her as a on the spot model nothing more, and she laps it up,” said one person online.

A second individual suggested, “He’s getting desperate, nobody wants anything to do with him,” since his partnership with Adidas crumbled in the wake of his anti-Semitic rant in 2022.

Much like the theories shared by several others, a third person typed, “I can understand why Adidas ended the partnership. It’s called that for a reason. Respect has to be mutual. Now Kanye can stand on his own two feet and prove his vision and freedom have value in the open market.”

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori insane outfits



A thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/aLlEX9Xwgk — papii 🀄️ (@idanpapii) January 13, 2025

A few other commenters had warring perspectives on the line, drawing comparisons to the Kardashian’s lucrative endeavor. “Skims was Kanye’s design ideas,” said one person. A second noted that, “Kim didn’t have a designer bone in her body until she met Kanye!”

His now-ex-wife admitted in a 2019 interview with Us Magazine that the rapper was a fan of her line.

“He loves SKIMS,” she told the outlet. “He’s actually had a huge input on the messaging of it, the photographers to use, model castings,” Kardashian added.

One is the Ex wife and the other one is the current wife of Kanye West, guys who is prettier ???



Kim Kardashian vs Bianca Censori pic.twitter.com/rh0WUQMzMO — EVE CATCHY 🌹 (@EveCatchy) September 16, 2024

The savvy influencer even shared that “He’s always been really involved in my brands and just anything that I personally work on. I love having that person I can bounce ideas off of.” The brand has since been valued at more than $4 billion and cemented her wealth outside of reality television.

She and West had been married since 2014 and welcomed four children before she filed for divorce in 2021. The separation was finalized in November 2022, just weeks before it was revealed that the Grammy Award winner had married Censori in the private ceremony.