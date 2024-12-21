‘Man Got Rid of His Marriage to Live Like a King’: Jeff Bezos’ Intimate Embrace with Another Woman While Fiancée Lauren Sanchez Stands By Stuns Fans

Former broadcast journalist Lauren Sánchez celebrated her 55th birthday with her fiancé Jeff Bezos and a few of her girlfriends in Miami at an Usher concert.

While the conversation online should be about how her multi-billionaire boyfriend got her VIP access during the concert at the Kaseya Center, a less than 10-second clip from the night has people online buzzing about the nature of Sánchez and Bezos’ relationship.

Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos caught embracing another woman near his fiance. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

In the short footage that gives no context to anyone’s relationship with each other, the Amazon co-founder can be seen dancing and smiling with his busty brunette and a blonde-haired woman, believed to be movie producer Lydia Kives.

What some noticed, outside of Sexxy Red blasting in the back, was the betrothed man’s hand on the “Daughters” executive producer’s waist, as his fiancée dances in front of him and later places her arms around his neck. Bezos had a cool smile as his hand seems to glide or shift on Kives backside.

Culture Millennials posted the video with the words, “Looks like #JeffBezos told his girl to bring a friend,” sparking an onslaught of comments from people online.

Some believe the the tech billionaire is having a glow-up moment following his divorce from his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, which was finalized in 2019.

“Man got rid of his marriage to live like a king,” said one person. Another wrote, “Best thing he did was get a divorce.”

A third quipped, “He drove the same Honda for years looking and laughing ‘like a nerd’ look at him now thugged out.”

Others maintained the idea that Jezos could have a plethora of women if he wanted writing, “It’s simple…When you have wealth you should always…always always keep your options open…and you will have a multitude of options.”

Another said, “You rich like that you going to get a lot of women in your face got too much money anyway he can keep spending a man he got too much money he can spend all women for a long time and won’t never run out of money.”

MacKenzie Scott plans to give away all her money. So far she’s given away $16.5 billion. She’s even giving away money to nonprofits that aren’t asking for money. “I’m not stopping until the safe is empty” pic.twitter.com/33lyC3wbdt — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) March 6, 2024

“He earned it, Do your thing Mr bezos. Just continue to have our packages on time,” adding a more positive commentator.

A few critics even touched on the nationwide strikes against Amazon over the past week, causing hundreds and thousands to walk out over contract negotiations.

“He better get that Amazon strike fixed in time for Christmas.”

Sánchez celebrated her birthday with Bezos and her closest friends. On her Instagram page, she posted about her birthday shenanigans, showing she had at least a quintet of beauties bringing in her personal new year including Kives.

“How it started—how it ended. (Missing a few of my girls in this photo.) What a truly magical evening. I have never felt more grateful or more loved. Thank you to everyone who reached out and wished me a happy birthday—you lit up my day in ways I can’t describe,” she shared.

Adding, “Here’s to another year around the sun, illuminated by the people who make every moment shine.”

Thrust into the public eye in a new way and often the recipient of a lot of hate, Sánchez decided to limit her comments on the post.

A lawsuit that alleges the bride-to-be committed copyright infringement was filed against her on Friday, Dec. 13, according to an email from Westside Books Public Relations.

Alanna Zabel, the plaintiff, claims that Sánchez published a children’s book with an almost identical storyline to her own. Zabel alleges this happened after she shared her story with Sánchez and copyrighted her original work.

The lawsuit was originally filed earlier in the year and withdrawn in September. Outreach from other legal minds persuaded the wellness professional to move forward.

In a statement shared with Atlanta Black Star, Zabel’s representative explained, “Alanna and Lauren were close friends for four years while Alanna worked as Lauren’s private yoga instructor. However, Alanna eventually resigned for personal reasons.”

Zabel contends that after pitching her story about a “cat who flies to Mars,” which she later published as “Dharma Kitty Goes to Mars,” Sánchez stole the idea. She argues that her former friend’s book, “The Fly Who Flew to Space,” bears so many similarities that she and her legal team are confident the courts will rule in her favor.

Another controversy she seems to always find herself in is rooted in how she dresses. Recently, she made headlines after people complained about what she was wearing at a talk she gave at a California bookstore.

As news speculation, the validity of the lawsuit and the nature of Sanchez and Bezos’ relationship with Kives is fresh on the minds of social media users, it seems that the brunette pilot could not care less. She is living her best life on the arm of her wealthy beau.