‘Divisiveness … Trump Created”: MAGA Shows Lack of Decorum at Donald Trump’s Inauguration, Viciously Booing Barack Obama and Clintons as Michelle’s Absence Is Applauded

Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on Monday while vowing to reverse the policies of his predecessor, Joe Biden, and pledging to restore what he called America’s lost “sovereignty and safety.”

His supporters erupted with strong reactions as he and other political figures made their appearances during his swearing ceremony from mid-morning to afternoon.

The swearing-in ceremony took place indoors at the Capitol Rotunda due to frigid weather, marking the first indoor inauguration in 40 years. The traditional inaugural parade was replaced by a rally at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, where thousands of Trump supporters, who dubbed themselves MAGA, gathered.

Former President Barack Obama during the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States takes place inside the Capitol Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. It is the 60th U.S. presidential inauguration and the second non-consecutive inauguration of Trump as U.S. president. (Photo: Kenny Holston/The New York Times via Getty Images)

They cast decorum aside as they booed Trump’s political opposition, which some say is a foreshadowing of the next four years.

“Our sovereignty will be reclaimed. Our safety will be restored. The scales of justice will be rebalanced,” Trump said. “Our top priority will be to create a nation that is proud, prosperous and free.”

Former President Barack Obama, who appeared at the ceremony alone after his wife, Michelle Obama, refused to attend, former presidents Bill Clinton, Joe Biden and their spouses were all met with boos upon arrival, according to reports. One reporter compared the scene to a sports game.

In a sharp departure from four years earlier, Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, welcomed Trump and Melania to the White House for the customary tea and coffee reception. Despite years of political enmity, the two men shared a limousine ride to the Capitol.

Trump’s return to power comes after surviving impeachments, criminal indictments, and assassination attempts.

Trump allies such as former New York mayor and barred attorney Rudy Giuliani and Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth received some of the loudest cheers from the crowd.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who served beside Trump during his first term, was met with the loudest jeers and boos from the crowd, underscoring lingering tensions between Pence and Trump loyalists.

Pence’s refusal to overturn the 2020 election results and his decision to challenge Trump in the 2024 GOP primary had alienated many in Trump’s base. While Pence received a standing ovation during the formal inauguration ceremony in the Rotunda, his reception during the rally reflected the division within the Republican Party, according to reports.

“You have to wonder if this is setting the tone,” said an NBC News anchor Lester Holt during live coverage.

In his inaugural address, Trump proclaimed a “mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal,” promising to “restore faith, wealth, democracy, and freedom” to the American people. Addressing a crowd that erupted into chants of “U-S-A,” Trump declared that “America’s decline is over.”

The new administration is set to immediately enact a sweeping conservative agenda through executive orders targeting immigration, energy policy and federal diversity programs. Trump’s team has already drafted orders to strengthen border enforcement, increase fossil fuel production, and eliminate equity initiatives implemented under the Biden administration, according to The Associated Press.

“It’s action, not words, that count, and you’re going to see a lot of action,” Trump said.

Some on social media applauded Michelle Obama for skipping the ceremony, especially in light of the stark reception her husband received.

“It’s their own fault; they shouldn’t be there,” wrote one X user in response to the political leaders who were jeered.

Another added, “This is the divisiveness of America Trump created and we are in store for the next four years.”

Two viral posts also asked X users to reshare a photo of Michelle Obama in honor of her stance against Trump.

The ceremony also carried symbolic weight as it occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, prompting a response from the NAACP.

Trump referenced King’s legacy, stating, “We will strive together to make his dream a reality,” though his remarks were overshadowed by his commitment to pardon participants in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, whom he described as “hostages.”

Trump’s proposals for the country include controversial actions such as attempting to end birthright citizenship and further militarizing the southern border.

Internationally, Trump’s “America First” agenda will be closely watched as the administration reassesses alliances, navigates ongoing conflicts, and pursues territorial ambitions, including acquiring Greenland and revisiting control of the Panama Canal, according to The Associated Press.

As Trump begins his second term, the country faces an uncertain future, with both supporters and critics bracing for the transformative changes he has vowed to deliver.

“From this moment on,” Trump said in closing, “we will reclaim our destiny and restore the greatness of our nation.”

