Trump Aide Goes Off the Rails, Unleashes Profanity-Filled Meltdown After Critics Mock Trump for Flying Family, Billionaires and Lackeys to China While Leaving Behind One Very Important Thing

President Donald Trump is facing fresh criticism after bringing family members, billionaire CEOs, and celebrity figures on a high-stakes trip to China, while critics say he left actual China experts behind.

Trump traveled to Beijing this week for a major summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders will discuss trade tensions, Taiwan, and the ongoing conflict involving Iran. But before the meetings even began, the makeup of Trump’s delegation sparked backlash online.



U.S. President Donald Trump is meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing to address the Iran conflict, trade imbalances, and the Taiwan situation while establishing new bilateral boards for economic and AI oversight. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Former Obama administration diplomat Brett Bruen questioned why Trump’s son Eric Trump and daughter-in-law Lara Trump joined the trip while, according to him, there was “not a single China expert” on Air Force One.

“POTUS would normally have at least one NSC/State official to provide briefings,” Bruen wrote on X. “Underlines how utterly unprepared he is for meetings with Xi.”

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Bruen’s criticism quickly triggered an angry response from Trump communications chief Steven Cheung, who launched into a profanity-laced rant on social media rather than directly addressing the concerns.

“You have no idea what you’re talking about you slope-brained, mouth breathing moron,” Cheung wrote. “Stop calling yourself an expert in anything.”

The public clash fueled further online criticism, with opponents arguing that the White House’s response only deepened questions about Trump’s preparation for the summit.

Not a single China expert.



POTUS would normally have at least one NSC/State official to provide briefings.



Underlines how utterly unprepared he is for meetings with Xi. https://t.co/Ra9vJoXI2c — Brett Bruen (@BrettBruen) May 12, 2026

Trump’s traveling group reportedly included executives from Apple, Tesla, SpaceX, BlackRock, Blackstone, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Mastercard, and Visa, along with controversial Hollywood director Brett Ratner.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio joined the delegation despite reportedly being sanctioned by Beijing. Rubio was sanctioned in 2020 over his criticism of China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims and other human rights issues.

According to reports, Chinese officials later began using a slightly altered Chinese spelling of Rubio’s last name after he became secretary of state. Diplomats reportedly viewed the change as a bureaucratic loophole that allowed China to bypass its own sanctions and permit Rubio to travel with Trump for the meetings.

Bruen later suggested Cheung’s explosive response may have revealed deeper insecurity inside Trump’s orbit.

“Clearly pointing out the President’s poor preparation for this trip hit a sensitive spot,” Bruen said. “Perhaps because it’s such a perennial problem that allows leaders from Beijing to Moscow to outmaneuver Trump.”

The Beijing trip marks Trump’s first official visit to China since returning to the White House. It also comes after Trump’s renewed tariff battle with China sparked economic concerns and warnings from analysts that Xi may now hold the upper hand in negotiations.