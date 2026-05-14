Mike Johnson Talks to Trump Three Times a Day — But When Asked Why the President Doesn’t Think About Americans’ Finances, All He Could Do Was Pray

House Speaker Mike Johnson dodged questions on Tuesday after being asked about President Trump’s eyebrow-raising admission that he doesn’t think about Americans’ financial situations.

The exchange came during a House Republican leadership news conference on Capitol Hill, where Johnson spent much of his remarks attacking Democrats before fielding questions from reporters.

Speaker Mike Johnson was pressed by a reporter over whether President Trump is sending the wrong message to Americans after admitting he doesn’t think about their financial struggles. (Credit: Atlanta Black Star Video Screengrab)

After outlining what he called a clear “contrast between common sense and crazy,” Johnson pivoted to the media Q&A portion. That’s when a reporter pressed him on Trump’s remark from the day before — when the president said on the White House South Lawn that financial concerns weren’t motivating his approach to a potential deal with Iran.

“Yesterday, the president was asked about whether Americans’ financial concerns were motivating them to make a deal with Iran,” the reporter began. “His response was, ‘I don’t think about Americans’ financial situations.’ Do you think that’s the right message? Do you think a president should be considering the financial toll?”

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Caught off guard, Johnson appeared momentarily uneasy before falling back on a familiar deflection.

“I don’t know the context in which he made that comment,” Johnson said. “But I can tell you the president thinks about Americans’ financial situation. I talk to him on average twice a day, sometimes three or four times a day, and we talk about it constantly.”

Johnson then launched into a lengthy defense of Trump’s economic record, insisting the president was “laser-focused” on both foreign conflicts and easing financial pain at home.

“He’s laser focused on trying to resolve the conflict in Iran, because when we get the Strait of Hormuz reopened, that will alleviate a lot of pressure with gas prices and other things in the economy,” Johnson said.

Today is a great day to remember that on May 12, 2026; Donald Trump confessed that he doesn’t even THINK about American citizens financial struggles. Vote Republicans out. #America #Economy #Finance #Money #Vote #USA pic.twitter.com/itBTJfZADC — Ryan Sinclair (Penitent Ashen One 💀 📿) (@NirvanaMonk116) May 14, 2026

He touted what he described as “the biggest tax cut in American history,” claiming “the average American household has over $10,000 more in their pocket because of the policies we passed.”

Despite his insistence, Johnson never directly addressed Trump’s original comment — offering no explanation for why the president said it or whether he misspoke.

Instead, he closed by praying for Trump’s diplomatic visit abroad, declaring he believes Trump will come forward with some favorable policies.